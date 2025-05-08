|THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Tariff Offset for a Portion of Auto Parts Now Available to U.S. Manufacturers
|DATE
|April 29, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; Customs and Border Protection
|EFFECTIVE DATES
|May 29, 2025 – Deadline to Establish Import Adjustment Offset Process
|BACKGROUND
|On March 26, 2025, the Trump Administration imposed 25% duties on automobiles and automobile parts, effective April 3 and May 3, respectively.
|DETAILS
|On April 29, the President announced additional action is
needed to encourage auto manufacturing in the U.S. The E.O. reduces
duties assessed on a portion of automobile parts for those vehicles
assembled in the U.S.
For automobiles that undergo their final assembly in the U.S., manufacturers may receive an offset of the Section 232 auto parts tariffs as follows:
A) 3.75% offset of the total value of U.S.-assembled vehicles for one year (April 3, 2025 – April 30, 2026)
B) 2.5% offset for the following year (May 1, 2026 – April 30, 2027)
C) The "manufacturer's import adjustment offset amount" may only be used by importers of record authorized by that manufacturer, and relief is capped at the amount of the manufacturer's actual tariff liability under the 25% auto tariffs implemented by Proclamation 10908.
Eligibility and Application Process:
A) A process will be established by May 29, 2025, for manufacturers to claim the offset.
B) Manufacturers will need to submit detailed documentation including:
C) The offset will be applied upon approval from CBP. Penalties may be imposed by CBP for misuse or over-claiming of tariff offsets.
|HTS/PRODUCTS
|Auto parts for automobiles assembled in the U.S.
|COUNTRY
|All
|BASIS
|Section 301 of title 3, United States Code; Section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended; and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended
|CITE
|Amendments to Adjusting Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts Into the United States – The White House
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.