Where Your Makeup And Skincare Products Come From—And How Tariffs Will Make Them Pricier

From ingredients to packaging, makeup and skincare products use materials from around the globe, and you're about to pay even more for them.

Key Takeaways

Many makeup and skin care brands source key ingredients for beauty and skin care products like botanical extracts, emulsifiers, and preservatives from around the world.

The Trump administration's sweeping global tariffs can make beauty and skincare products pricier for consumers.

South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, and China were the top five countries that the U.S. imported makeup and skincare products from in 2024.

From Korean skincare to French pharmacies, your makeup bag may be more international than you think—which could mean sticker shock the next time you stock up on brands like Laneige, La Roche-Posay and Elf Beauty.

Beauty lovers and skincare enthusiasts, brace yourselves—this could mean increases in the cost of lip and eye products, powder makeup, foundation, concealers, blush, sunscreen, moisturizers, and facial toners, among others.

South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, and China were the top five countries from which the U.S. imported makeup and skincare products in 2024.Because of various tariffs, cosmetics from these countries are likely to rise, some more than others.

However, tariffs put into effect this year will likely take some time to hit shelves, saidMichael Sacco, managing director and national consumer and industrial products leader at tax and business advisory firm CBIZ.

"The beauty industry operates with a long supply chain cycle, which means you might not see increased prices this fiscal year." he said. "Any cost hikes are likely to be felt next year, giving the industry time to assess the necessary price adjustments that will ultimately affect consumers."

Even if Your Brand is Domestic, Ingredients and Packing May Be International

Sacco said many brands source key ingredients for beauty and skin care products, such as botanical extracts, emulsifiers, and preservatives from around the world. That could drive up prices for products made in the U.S.

Many brands also source packaging like bottles, jars, tubes, and labels from China, which has a 145% tariff levied against it. The increased cost of packaging from China could mean "significant challenges" for the beauty industry, he said.

"Packaging already makes up a substantial portion of the cost of producing cosmetics, and many brands depend on China for their packaging due to its lower production costs," Sacco said.

Tariffs Vary, So Some Cosmetics Will Have Larger Price Bumps Than Others

Because of the varied nature of Trump's tariff policies, not all countries that send makeup and skincare to the U.S. have the same levies applied to their goods. Further complicating the matter, temporary pauses in what the administration is calling "reciprocal tariffs" could add additional costs in the near future if a deal between countries cannot be reached.

Here is snapshot of the top countries that supply beauty and skincare products to the U.S.:

South Korea

South Korea was the top exporter of makeup and beauty products to the U.S., sending more than $1.7 billion worth of products in 2024.

More than 78% of this total was skincare products, especially ones with sunscreen, so your 10-step Korean skincare routine could get pricier. Social media-viral K-Beauty brands like Laneige, Cosrx, Beauty of Joseon, and Peach & Lily, among others, are likely to get more expensive under the 10% tariff that is currently levied against South Korean goods.

However, if the two governments can not reach a deal, that amount will rise to 25%.1

France and Italy

France was the second top exporter of beauty and skincare products into the U.S. in 2024.

Over 76% of France's $1.3 billion worth of beauty exports to the U.S. were skincare products. French skincare products have gone viral on social media. Those who love iconic French pharmacy brands like La Roche-Posay, Caudalie, Avene, and Nuxe might have to pay more for them if a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union resumes.

The same goes for makeup and skincare products from Italy, which include brands such as Kiko Milano, Prada Beauty, Gucci Beauty, and Armani Beauty.

However, for now, both countries' products are subject to a 10% tariff while the European Union and the U.S. government try to reach a trade agreement.

Canada

There is some good news if you're a fan of Canadian skincare and makeup brands like The Ordinary or MAC Cosmetics.

Even though the U.S. has 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, your makeup and skincare products from those countries are likely exempt because they are protected under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump signed in his first term.2

China

China is the fifth largest importer of beauty and skincare products to the U.S. In 2024, about 8.8% of makeup and skincare products shipped to the U.S. were from China alone, worth an estimated $671 million.

In addition to pushing up the packing prices on other country's products, the Trump administration's 145% tariffs on all imports from China could potentially double the price of skincare and cosmetic products made in the country, such as Wet n' Wild, Elf Beauty and Tarte.

