Antidumping Investigation On PVC Suspension Resin From The United States

Today, April 28th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on the PVC Suspension Resin imports from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Mexichem Resinas Vinílicas, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

The vinyl chloride monomer homopolymer obtained by the process of suspension polymerization, commonly known as PVC suspension, PVC suspension resin or simply PVC. The chemical formula of the product under investigation is (C2H3Cl). It is generally sold as pellets or white powder.

Tariff Items

PVC supension resin is imported into national territory under tariff item 3904.10.03 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value

The Ministry decided to use price references in the U.S. domestic market to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from October 1st, 2023, to September 30th, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from October 1st, 2021, to September 30th, 2024.

Deadline

The last day to submit the questionnaire is June 9th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

