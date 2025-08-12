Update On US Tariffs On All Imports Of Mexican Products

On February 1, 2025, the US government imposed a 25% tariff on all imports of goods from Mexico. The tariffs were imposed by the US President through an executive order based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA").

After a series of negotiations, the US and Mexico reached an agreement to extend the original date of enforcement and exclude the application of the 25 % tariff for USMCA's originating goods.

On April 3, 2025, a new executive order was enacted by the US president confirming that all imports of Mexican goods that meet USMCA origin criteria would remain eligible for duty-free treatment, however, for goods that do not qualify as originating under the applicable rules of origin of the USMCA will be subject 25% ad valorem duty. However, products that do not qualify as originating under the USMCA are subject to a 25% tariff. Additionally, if the current orders are repealed or suspended, products from Canada and Mexico that meet the USCMA rules of origin will not be subject to additional tariffs, while non-originating products will face a 12% duty. These tariffs do not apply to energy resources, potash, or any component eligible for duty-free treatment under the USMCA that are incorporated into finished US products.

In addition to the tariffs indicated above, through Presidential Proclamations 10895 and 10896, the United States imposed sectorial tariffs on aluminum and steel imports applicable even to USMCA´s originating goods that fall within the specific tariff codes of these two sectors. Depending on the subheadings, the applicable tariff is 25%. In the case of automobiles, the 25% tariff will be applicable only to non-US content of the vehicle, and autoparts that comply with USMCA´s will be exempted.

On July 8, 2025, the US President announced a 50% tariff on copper importation to the US, which will come into effect as of August 1st, 2025. It is not clear the conditions (tariff subheadings) on which imports will subject to the tariff.

On July 11, 2025, through a letter sent to Mexican President, the US President announced an additional 30% tariff rate that will apply to Mexican products. The entry into effect of this measure was suspended for a period of 90 days as of July 12, 2025. It is uncertain the specific conditions under which these additional tariffs rates will be applicable until the Presidential Proclamation or Executive Order are published and come into effect. However, we assume these additional tariffs will be applicable to products from Mexico that do not qualify as originating from USCMA..

Also, on July 14, 2025, the US Department of Commerce announced the withdrawal from 2019 suspension agreement on fresh tomatoes from Mexico, imposing a tariff of 17.09% on Mexican fresh tomatoes.

Below please see a chart to helpfully summarize the tariff situation on US imports coming from Mexico:

Date Product/Sector USMCA origin Applicable tariff February 1, 2025 Imports from Mexico (except products mentioned below) No 25% April 3, 2025 Imports from Mexico (except products mentioned below) Yes 0% April 3, 2025 Aluminium and Steel (depending on subheadings) Not applicable. Whether the products are from USMCA or not, the tariffs will be applicable. 25% April 3, 2025 Automobiles and auto parts Yes. Non-US content that complies with USMCA will be exempted. 0% to non- US content that comply with USMCA. April 3, 2025 Automobiles and auto parts No. Non-US content that does not comply with USMCA. 25% July 8, 2025 Copper Not yet specified 50% July 11, 2025 Imports from Mexico (except the ones mentioned in this chart) No 30% (measure is suspended for 90 days) July 14, 2025 Tomatoes Not applicable. Whether the products are from USMCA or not, the tariffs will be applicable. 17.09%

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.