30 June 2025

Mexico Imposes New Export Notice Requirement For 5 Tariff Lines Covering Certain Mechanical And Electric Machinery And Their Parts

Export Notice petitions could begin being submitted no sooner than July 28, 2025, and the Ministry of Economy offered that it would provide a response within a 10-day working period; even though there is no automatic authorization or denial in case such period lapses, if a response is not received, exportation simply would not take place.
Marcos Carrasco Menchaca and Alejandro Nemo Gomez Strozzi
After being postponed twice, effective August 11, 2025, Mexico will require an "Automatic" Export Notice prerequisite (Export Notice, which would be subject to evaluation and thus not necessarily "automatically" granted) for companies to be able to export products out of the country under 5 Harmonized Tariff Schedule – out of the originally 30 foreseen-lines (HTS), including (i) certain turbo- propellers and gas turbines, (ii) other air or vacuum pumps, (iii) parts for electric motors and electric generating sets and rotary converters, (iv) electric transformers, static converters and inductors, and (v) optical fiber cables (Mexican HTS 8411.12.01, 8414.80.99, 8503.00.99, 8504.23.1, and 8544.70.01).

To impose this new requirement, the Ministry of Economy argued that it was necessary to generate and analyze information about the export flows directed to Mexico's Free Trade Agreement partners, yet, at the same time, held that the country needed to increase its "productive integration" and reduce its dependence on inputs from abroad.

There are a number of precise formats to utilize and requirements to fulfill so that the Ministry of Economy can even begin to electronically consider Export Notices, and it is a fact that such a notice will be required every single time an export shipment is to occur.

It is of the utmost importance to fully understand and incorporate this requirement and its effects in the processing and scheduling of your international deliveries of mechanical and electric machinery and their parts, and to fully grasp how it could impact your company's current operations, including your outstanding contractual obligations.

