1 May 2025

&Motion: An Overview Of The Issues Facing The Transportation Industry Under The Trump Administration (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

&Motion sits down with industry expert, Chris Bonanti, and Crowell's own government affairs expert, Tracy Tolk, to discuss the numerous policy changes taking place in the new administration, their impact...
Paul Keller and Tracy Nagelbush Tolk

&Motion sits down with industry expert, Chris Bonanti, and Crowell's own government affairs expert, Tracy Tolk, to discuss the numerous policy changes taking place in the new administration, their impact, and what the industry can expect going forward. Tariffs, emission standards, autonomous vehicles, AI, and global supply chain issues are all in play. Listen to these unique insights and how they may impact your business.

&Motion is a podcast addressing all things related to the transportation industry hosted by Paul Keller.

Paul Keller
Tracy Nagelbush Tolk
