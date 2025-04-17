US China Trade Monthly - March 2025

In February, US President Donald Trump issued a series of proclamations and memorandums, implementing a series of tariffs and ordering a comprehensive review of US trade and economic policies, focusing on trade deficits, unfair trade practices, and the impact of existing trade agreements. In this issue, we examine the provisions of these orders.

President Trump Expands Section 232 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

On February 10, 2025, President Donald Trump issued two proclamations, Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States and Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into the United States pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended ("Section 232").

Read More

President Trump Announces "America First Investment Policy"

On February 21, 2025, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum outlining "America's investment policy" (the "Memorandum").

Read More

White House Announces 25% Tariff on Automobiles and Certain Automobile Parts

On March 26, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles (including passenger vehicles, i.e., sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans, and light trucks) and certain automobile parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components, with processes to expand to additional parts, if necessary) pursuant to authority granted by Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Read More

