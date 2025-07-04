Providing For The Revocation Of Syria Sanctions (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the termination of prior Syria-related sanctions effective July 1, 2025, while directing the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Commerce to implement new authorities that both provide targeted sanctions relief and ...

Orders the termination of prior Syria-related sanctions effective July 1, 2025, while directing the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Commerce to implement new authorities that both provide targeted sanctions relief and impose expanded measures to hold members of the former Assad regime accountable for war crimes, narcotics trafficking, and human rights abuses.

The order revokes the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13338 and associated authorities while preserving enforcement actions for conduct occurring before the effective date.

Within 30 days of any suspension of sanctions under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, must brief the appropriate congressional committees. Several sanctions imposed under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act are waived following a determination of fundamental leadership change; the waiver becomes effective 20 days after the required congressional notification is transmitted. The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Departments of the Treasury and Commerce, is directed to implement the new framework, including a review of Syria's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation and pursuit of sanctions relief at the United Nations. The order also expands the scope of Executive Order 13894 to target individuals affiliated with the former Assad regime for war crimes, narcotics trafficking, and human rights abuses.

