April 8, 2025 | Additional Changes to De Minimis from China

TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Additional Changes to De Minimis from China DATE April 8, 2025 AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Customs and Border Protection EFFECTIVE DATE 12:01 am EDT on May 2, 2025 BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Administration eliminated the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods from China, imposing:

" 30% tariffs on shipments valued under $800, effective May 2, 2025.

" $25 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025, and June 1, 2025.

" $50 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025. DETAILS The recent EO increases the duty rate and taxes on de minimis shipments from China/HK/Macau valued under $800 to:

" 90% ad valorem rate of duty, effective May 2, 2025.

" $75 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025, and June 1, 2025.

" $150 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025. BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) HTS/PRODUCTS De minimis shipments valued under $800 COUNTRY China/HK/Macau CITE Amendment to Reciprocal Tariffs and Updated Duties as Applied to Low-Value Imports from the People's Republic of China – The White House

