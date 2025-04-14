ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Additional Changes To De Minimis From China

In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance...
In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

TC Trade Alerts will serve as a central resource for identifying the policy changes, executive orders, and necessary information and context regarding government actions affecting international trade.

See below for more information on the last TC Trade Alerts. If you have any questions about how this affects your business, please don't hesitate to contact one of our attorneys.

April 8, 2025 | Additional Changes to De Minimis from China

TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Additional Changes to De Minimis from China
DATE April 8, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Customs and Border Protection
EFFECTIVE DATE 12:01 am EDT on May 2, 2025
BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Administration eliminated the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods from China, imposing:
" 30% tariffs on shipments valued under $800, effective May 2, 2025.
" $25 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025, and June 1, 2025.
" $50 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025.
DETAILS The recent EO increases the duty rate and taxes on de minimis shipments from China/HK/Macau valued under $800 to:
" 90% ad valorem rate of duty, effective May 2, 2025.
" $75 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025, and June 1, 2025.
" $150 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA)
HTS/PRODUCTS De minimis shipments valued under $800
COUNTRY China/HK/Macau
CITE Amendment to Reciprocal Tariffs and Updated Duties as Applied to Low-Value Imports from the People's Republic of China – The White House

