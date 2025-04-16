ARTICLE
16 April 2025

90-Day Pause On Enhanced Reciprocal Tariffs, Except For China

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE 90-Day Pause on Enhanced Reciprocal Tariffs, Except for China
DATE April 9, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Customs and Border Protection
EFFECTIVE DATE 12:01 am EDT on April 10, 2025
BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration announced a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from all countries effective April 5, and enhanced "reciprocal" tariff rates for specific countries effective April 9.
DETAILS On April 9, 2025, the Trump Administration announced via social media a 90-day "pause" on the country-specific reciprocal tariffs, with the exception of China. Instead, these country tariff rates fall to 10% in line with the other countries only subject to the "baseline" tariff rate. This was confirmed in an Executive Order published April 10, 2025.

The Executive Order specifically states that the pause is effective until 12:01 a.m. EDT July 9, 2025.

The Cargo Systems Messaging Service guidance implementing this change only noted that the country-specific reciprocal tariffs "are suspended" and did not provide an expiration date for the suspension.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA)
HTS/PRODUCTS All products.
" 9903.01.25: Articles the product of any country, except for products described in headings 9903.01.26-9903.01.33, and except as provided for in heading 9903.01.34, and except for articles the product of China, including products of Hong Kong and Macau, will be assessed an additional ad valorem duty rate of 10%.
COUNTRY All countries, except for China/HK/Macau
CITE Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment – The White House

CSMS # 64701128 – UPDATED GUIDANCE – Reciprocal Tariffs – Increase in Rate for China and Reversion of Other Country-Specific Rates, Effective April 10, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

