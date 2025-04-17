ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Reciprocal Tariffs On China/HK/Macau Increased To 125%

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration announced a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from all countries effective April 5...
Worldwide International Law
J. Tyler Black,Evelyn Clark,Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

TC Trade Alerts will serve as a central resource for identifying the policy changes, executive orders, and necessary information and context regarding government actions affecting international trade.

See below for more information on the last TC Trade Alerts. If you have any questions about how this affects your business, please don't hesitate to contact one of our attorneys.

THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Reciprocal Tariffs on China/HK/Macau Increased to 125%
DATE April 9, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Customs and Border Protection
EFFECTIVE DATE 12:01 am EDT on April 10, 2025
BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration announced a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from all countries effective April 5, and enhanced "reciprocal" tariff rates for specific countries effective April 9. The specific tariff rate announced at that time for goods from China was 34%. On April 8, 2025, China's rate was raised to 84%, with additional increased duties on de minimis shipments from China.
DETAILS Starting on April 10, 2025, the enhanced reciprocal tariff rate for China (defined to include Hong Kong and Macau), which was initially announced at 34%, has been raised to 125%. This represents a 91% increase in the rate applicable to Chinese origin goods, in addition to other tariffs (unless exempted, see below).

In-Transit Goods. Goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before 12:01 a.m. EDT April 9 will not be subject to the respective additional tariffs so long as they are entered before May 27.

Exemptions. No other aspect of the "reciprocal" tariff program exemptions changed as a result of the increased tariff on China. The following exemptions remain:
" Steel or aluminum articles and derivatives subject to Section 232 duties;
" Automobiles and automotive parts subject to recently imposed Section 232 duties;
" Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, energy and energy products, and other products (set forth in Annex II**);
" Imports subject to column 2 rates of duties (goods from Cuba, North Korea, Russia, and Belarus);
" Goods subject to future Section 232 actions;
" Goods validly claiming exemption under Chapter 98 duty relief.

China is not included in the recent 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA)
HTS/PRODUCTS All products.
9903.01.63: Articles the product of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, will be assessed an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 125%.
COUNTRY China/HK/Macau
CITE Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment – The White House

CSMS # 64701128 – UPDATED GUIDANCE – Reciprocal Tariffs – Increase in Rate for China and Reversion of Other Country-Specific Rates, Effective April 10, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Tyler Black
J. Tyler Black
Photo of Evelyn Clark
Evelyn Clark
Photo of Sean McGowan
Sean McGowan
Photo of Robert Shapiro
Robert Shapiro
Photo of Yasmin Younis
Yasmin Younis
