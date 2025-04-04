Trump Imposes 10% Reciprocal Tariffs On All Countries, Enhanced Tariffs On Certain Countries With Higher U.S. Trade Deficit

DETAILS

Reciprocal Action. The Trump Administration announced two categories of sweeping reciprocal tariffs affecting nearly all countries and products.



" Baseline 10% reciprocal tariff rate for all. A baseline 10% tariff on imports from all countries effective April 5, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT.

" Enhanced reciprocal tariff rates for some countries. Approximately 60 countries included in Annex I*, will be subject to a higher tariff than the baseline rate, effective April 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Major countries that will be subject to a higher rate include China/HK/Macau (34%), the EU (20%), Vietnam (46%), Taiwan (32%), Japan (24%), India (26%), and South Korea (25%).



Unless otherwise indicated, these tariffs are in addition to other measures imposed by the United States.



*The Order does not explicitly state whether, on April 9, the enhanced reciprocal tariff rates will be added to the baseline 10% rate OR will instead replace the baseline 10% rate. Additional clarification from the Administration will be necessary.



In-Transit Goods. Goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before 12:01 a.m. EDT on each respective effective date will not be subject to the respective additional tariffs.



EXEMPTIONS

" USMCA-compliant imports;

" Steel or aluminum articles and derivatives that are subject to Section 232 duties;

" Automobiles and automotive parts subject to recently imposed Section 232 duties;

" Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, energy and energy products, and other products (set forth in Annex II**);

" Imports that are subject to column 2 rates of duties (goods from Cuba, North Korea, Russia, and Belarus);

" Goods subject to future Section 232 actions;

" Goods from Canada or Mexico that are subject to current IEEPA Tariffs.

—-If the IEEPA tariffs on Canada and Mexico are removed, USMCA-compliant goods will not be subject to additional duties, while non-USMCA compliant goods will be subject to a 12% reciprocal tariff.



Additionally, the tariffs apply only to the non-U.S. content of a subject article, provided at least 20% of the value of the subject article is U.S. originating.



**Importers should take note that Annex II states that "the formal language in Annex III governs the tariff treatment of products covered by the action," even though no Annex III is referenced in the Order and no Annex III has been otherwise posted or published.



MISC.

" These duties are eligible for duty-drawback.

" The order does not discuss the application of Chapter 98 duty relief to the reciprocal tariffs.

" Goods admitted into an FTZ must be in "privileged foreign status."

" Section 321 (de minimis) treatment to be removed, when processes are available.

" The order contains authority for the President to modify or remove the tariff on each country if trading partners retaliate, decrease, or remove the tariffs.