Trump Tariffs To Raise Prices For US Cannabis Users

As reported last week by Reuters, the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 2 are slated to increase prices of cannabis products in the United States, as many firms rely on Asia for manufacturing. The latest levies will stack up on any duties imposed earlier on countries like China, Canada, Mexico and the EU. Items such as tins, vape hardware and specialized glass remain challenging to source domestically, and companies remain largely dependent on Asia, particularly China.

We will continue to monitor the impact facing the cannabis industry as a result of the new tariffs and provide you with updates as they become available. Please reach out to us should you have any additional questions or concerns.

The U.S. tariffs would amount to the highest trade barriers in more than a century: a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on dozens of countries. That could jack up the price for U.S. shoppers of everything from cannabis to running shoes to Apple's iPhone. www.reuters.com/...

