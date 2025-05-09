ARTICLE
9 May 2025

This Week In Tariffs: April 30th (With Tina Toma) (Video)

D
Dykema

Contributor

On the latest episode of This Week in Tariffs: The White House just unveiled two major policy shifts aimed at softening the impact of automotive tariffs. What do they mean for OEMs and suppliers?
Tina T. Toma

Cumulative tariffs are out (only the highest rate applies going forward), a new tariff credit is available for U.S.-assembled vehicles (with strings attached), suppliers won't receive the credit (but will play a critical role in compliance), and documentation and sourcing strategy matter more than ever.

