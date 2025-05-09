This Week In Tariffs: April 30th (With Tina Toma) (Video)

On the latest episode of This Week in Tariffs: The White House
just unveiled two major policy shifts aimed at softening the impact
of automotive tariffs. What do they mean for OEMs and
suppliers?
Cumulative tariffs are out (only the highest rate applies going forward), a new tariff credit is available for U.S.-assembled vehicles (with strings attached), suppliers won't receive the credit (but will play a critical role in compliance), and documentation and sourcing strategy matter more than ever.
