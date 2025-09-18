ARTICLE
18 September 2025

'Reciprocal' Tariffs

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Rates ranging from 10% to 41% imposed on nearly 70 countries.
Worldwide International Law
Jonathan Cross,Hilary Lau,Danielle MacGillivray
+4 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Legal basis: International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)

Scope: Most countries, excluding Canada and Mexico

Effective date: 7 August 2025

Tariff rate

  • Rates ranging from 10% to 41% imposed on nearly 70 countries.
  • 10% "baseline" tariff applied to countries not listed by name in Annex I to EO 14236, eg, Australia.
  • 40% transshipment tariff, plus fines and penalties, imposed on any articles "determined by [CBP] to have been transshipped to evade applicable duties".
  • The 40% transshipment duty rate applies in addition to the rate of duty for the actual country of origin of the goods.
  • US authorities to publish a list of "countries and specific facilities used in circumvention schemes" and update every six months.
  • For special arrangements with China, see Fentanyl Tariffs – China.
  • The EU has negotiated a slightly different agreement than all other countries: (i) for goods that had a duty rate of less than 15%, the effective rate will be 15%; (ii) for goods that had a duty rate of 15% or more, the effective rate will remain unchanged (the Reciprocal Tariff will be zero), eg, an existing tariff of 5% will be raised to 15%, but an existing tariff of 30% will remain unchanged.

Carve-outs

  • Exceptions listed in EO 14257 continue to apply to the "finalized" Reciprocal Tariffs announced on July 31, 2025 in EO 14326.
  • Exceptions include: (i) articles subject to 50 U.S.C. § 1702(b);8 (ii) all articles and derivatives of steel/aluminum already subject to Section 232 tariffs; (iii) all automobiles and automotive parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs; (iv) all articles listed in Annex II to EO 14257, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, and energy and energy products; (v) all articles from a trading partner subject to the rates set forth in Column 2 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS); and (vii) all articles that may become subject to Section 232 tariffs.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Cross
Jonathan Cross
Photo of Hilary Lau
Hilary Lau
Photo of Calvin Ho
Calvin Ho
Photo of Danielle MacGillivray
Danielle MacGillivray
Photo of Christopher Boyd
Christopher Boyd
Photo of Charles Wong
Charles Wong
Photo of Ariel Wang
Ariel Wang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More