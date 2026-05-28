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28 May 2026

Hormuz Disruption: Emerging Production Risk For Global Operators

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Moore & Van Allen

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The Strait of Hormuz has evolved from a shipping chokepoint into a direct threat to manufacturing operations worldwide. As vessels face mounting delays and unpredictable transit times, companies built on just-in-time precision are discovering that their contracts, insurance policies, and risk frameworks were never designed for this type of prolonged disruption.
United States International Law
Gary English and Samuel Person
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Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a shipping or energy issue—it is increasingly a direct risk to production and operating performance.

The Strait remains open, but delay and unpredictability are now the defining features. Vessels are rerouting, loitering, and extending transit times, creating volatility that modern manufacturing systems—built on timing precision—are not designed to absorb.

What Decision Makers Should Know:

  • Delay is the new disruption. Inputs are arriving late, not lost—triggering idle capacity, production slowdowns, and costly resequencing.
  • Risk is moving downstream. Maritime delays are surfacing as business interruption, delay damages, and force majeure disputes in supply and offtake contracts.
  • Impact exceeds cargo value. The real exposure is lost output and underutilized operations, often materially exceeding the shipment at issue.

Why This Matters Now:

  • Across key sectors, timing instability is proving more disruptive than supply shortages, exposing gaps in contracts and insurance not designed for prolonged delay scenarios

Bottom Line:

  • Hormuz disruption is now a production, contractual, and balance sheet risk—not just a logistics issue.
  • Companies that proactively address delay exposure will be best positioned to protect output and avoid unmanaged loss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Gary English
Gary English
Photo of Samuel Person
Samuel Person
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