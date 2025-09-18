OFAC Designates Sudanese Figures For Destabilizing Activities And Iranian Ties

Overview

On September 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") announced sanctions against two Sudanese Islamist figures, Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel ("Gebreil") and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade ("BBMB"), for their roles in Sudan's ongoing civil war and their ties to the Iranian regime. The designations aim to disrupt Islamist influence in Sudan and counter Iran's destabilizing regional activities.

The action was taken pursuant to Executive Order ("E.O.") 14098, which targets individuals and entities undermining Sudan's democratic transition and contributing to instability.

Key Findings

Gebreil, Sudan's Finance Minister, and chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement ("JEM"), is alleged to have mobilized thousands of fighters against the Rapid Support Forces ("RSF"), contributing to widespread destruction and displacement in the region. JEM's alleged historical ties to Sudan's Islamist revolution underscore its alignment with the former Bashir regime. OFAC further alleges that Gebreil has actively collaborated with the Iranian government, including a visit to Tehran in November 2024 to strengthen political and economic ties.

BBMB, a Sudan-based Islamist militia, allegedly traces its origins to the Popular Defense Forces, a paramilitary group aligned with the former Bashir regime, according to OFAC's press report. BBMB has reportedly deployed over 20,000 fighters in the conflict against RSF, using training and weapons allegedly supplied by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ("IRGC"). The group has been implicated in serious human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, torture, and summary executions.

Gebreil is being sanctioned under Executive Order 14098 for his leadership role in JEM, a group linked to actions that threaten Sudan's peace and stability. BBMB is also designated under the same E.O. for directly or indirectly engaging in destabilizing activities in Sudan.

U.S. Policy Context and Next Steps

The designations of Gebreil and BBMB under Executive Order 14098 reflect the Trump Administration's broader regional strategy to counter destabilizing actors and malign influence, particularly from Iran. While not directly tied to National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, the action aligns with the increased interest under the current Trump Administration of applying pressure on Iranian-linked networks. Under Secretary John K. Hurley, remarking on the action, stated, "Sudanese Islamist groups have formed dangerous alliances with the Iranian regime. We will not stand by idly and allow them to threaten regional and global security." These designations reinforce OFAC's focus on Sudan-related sanctions and signal to companies in defense, logistics, humanitarian, and financial sectors to assess their exposure to the designated individuals and entities.

OFAC Designation Implications

As with prior OFAC designations, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Entities owned 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked under OFAC's 50% Rule.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.