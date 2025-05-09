European Union Adopts 16th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

In a bid to further increase the pressure on Russia, the Council of the European Union has adopted additional measures which have been introduced in its 16th sanctions package. The new measures amending the framework Council Regulation (EU) 833/2014 are found and included in Council Regulation (EU) 2025/395 (EU's 16th Package). They target systemically important sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, trade, transport, infrastructure and financial services.

Additional Listings

An additional 48 individuals and 35 entities have been targeted by asset freezes and travel bans. The EU's 16th Package adds new criteria for listing individuals and entities that are part of support or benefit from Russia's military-industrial complex. This is in addition to any entities or individuals who are active in sanctions circumvention, maritime or Russian crypto assets exchanges.

Anti-Circumvention Measures

An additional 74 vessels, bringing the total number of listed vessels to 153, have been added. These vessels are part of the shadow fleet or contribute to Russia's energy revenues.

Trade Measures

Ban on Primary Aluminium Imports

The EU's 16th Package also adopts further restrictions on the trade of goods and services. An aluminium import ban on EU imports of primary aluminium from Russia has been included. The exception to this is that it includes a "phase-in period" permitting the import of 275,000 tons over a 12-month period.

Export Bans

Export restrictions have been added which target 53 new companies, which include 34 companies outside of Russia and which support Russia's military-industrial complex.

Dual-use export restrictions have been extended to additional items in order to cut Russia's access to key technologies, including the following:

Dual-use chemical precursors to produce chloropicrin and other riot control agents used as chemical weapons by Russia in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Software related to computer numerical control machine tools used to manufacture weapons and video game controllers used by the Russian army to pilot drones on the battlefield.

Chromium ores and compounds due to their military applications.

Additional export restrictions on industrial goods, such as steel products, fireworks and certain minerals and chemicals, have been included.

Energy Measures

The EU's 16th Package prohibits temporary storage or the placement under free zone procedures of Russian crude oil or petroleum products in EU ports, which was, until now, allowed if the oil complied with the price cap and went to a third country. This prohibition will inflict additional costs on the transport of Russian oil.

The package extends the prohibition to provide goods, technology and services for the completion of Russian liquefied natural gas projects to also crude oil projects in Russia, such as the Vostok oil project.

The package extends the existing software ban to restrict the export, supply or provision of oil and gas exploration software, which includes drilling processes, geological inspections and reservoir calculations, to Russia.

Infrastructure Measures

With immediate effect, a full transaction ban on specific Russian infrastructures—ports and airports which are believed to have been used to transport combat-related goods and technology or to circumvent the oil price cap by transporting Russian crude oil via ships in the shadow fleet—have been included in this latest package as they contribute to Russia's military efforts.

The restrictions are broadly drafted and will apply to any transactions with relevant ports and airports (as listed in Annex XLVII of the EU's 16th Package), even if there is no direct transaction with the port authorities themselves.

Transport Measures

One of the most notable changes under Article 5ae of the EU's 16th Package is the imposition of a full flight ban which provides for the possibility to list any third-country airline operating domestic flights within Russia or supplying, selling, transferring or exporting, directly or indirectly, aircraft or other aviation goods and technology to a Russia air carrier or for flights within Russia.

If listed in Annex XLVI of the EU's 16th Package, these air carriers, as well as any entity owned or controlled by them, will not be allowed to land in, take off from or fly over EU territory.

The flight ban will not apply to the following:

In the case of an emergency landing or an emerging overflight.

If such landing, take-off or overflight is required for humanitarian purposes.

Financial Measures

An additional 13 Russian banks and three non-Russian banks, namely Bank BelVEB, Belgazprombank and VTB Bank (PJSC) Shanghai Branch (due to their use of the system for Transfer of Financial Messages of the Central Bank of Russia), have been either disconnected from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication international payment system or subjected to a transaction ban, intensifying financial isolation of Russia.

The European Union has also extended a transaction ban to allow it to target financial institutions and crypto asset providers circumventing the oil price cap so as to further isolate Russia's financial network.

Measures Against Disinformation

To combat media manipulation and distortion of events, further restrictive measures have been placed on broadcasting activities. Eight additional media outlets, namely EADaily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation and Krasnaya Zvezda, have had broadcasting suspended because they are under the permanent control of Russian leadership and participate in spreading misinformation and propaganda.

Concluding Remarks

These increased enforcement efforts and highlighted sanctions are not just symbolic but impactful. As the European Union strengthens its sanctions framework and expands enforcement efforts, businesses must proactively assess their compliance strategies to mitigate legal and operational risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.