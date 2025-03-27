Imposing Tariffs On Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil (Trump EO Tracker)

To combat Venezuela's destabilizing actions and support for illicit activities, the Secretary of State in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the U.S. Trade Representative, is authorized to determine in his discretion whether a tariff of 25% will be imposed on goods imported into the United States from any country that imports Venezuelan oil, whether directly through Venezuela or indirectly through third parties, on or after April 2, 2025. A party is found to be "indirectly" importing Venezuelan oil when the origin of the oil can reasonably be traced back to Venezuela, as determined by the Secretary of Commerce.

Once the tariff is imposed, it shall expire 1 year after the last date on which the country imported Venezuelan oil, or at an earlier date at the discretion of the Secretary of Commerce.

If the Secretary of State elects to impose this tariff on China, the tariff shall also apply to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.