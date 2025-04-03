Implications Of New "Secondary Tariff" Executive Order Targeting Importers Of Venezuelan Oil

On 24 March 2025, the White House issued an Executive Order threatening to impose a 25% tariff on all goods imported into the United States from any country that imports Venezuelan oil directly or indirectly through third parties. Effective on or after 2 April 2025, the tariff is in response to alleged actions of Venezuela's Maduro government, in particular sending members of the Tren de Aragua gang (designated a foreign terrorist organization) and other criminals into the United States and its involvement in kidnapping and violent attacks including the assassination of a Venezuelan opposition figure.

The 25% tariff—called a "secondary tariff" as it is analogous to "secondary sanctions" asserted against non-US entities for doing business with sanctioned parties and countries—will apply to "any country that imports Venezuelan oil, directly or indirectly, on or after 2 April 2025" as determined by the Secretary of State in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security, and the US Trade Representative. Once imposed, the tariff would expire one year after a country ceases Venezuelan oil imports or earlier at the discretion of US officials. For countries already subject to other comprehensive import tariffs, the 25% tariff would be cumulative, so China, for example, could be subject to a 45% import duty including the 20% tariff that already applies.

The Order raises several questions, including the scope of products and transactions covered. "Venezuelan oil" is defined as "crude oil or petroleum products extracted, refined, or exported from Venezuela" regardless of the nationality of entities involved, and "indirectly" is defined to include purchases through intermediaries or third countries "where the origin of the oil can reasonably be traced to Venezuela." This will put significant pressure to conduct and confirm the origin of petroleum products traded on the international market as a limited volume could trigger the tariffs. The Order also leaves the fate of refined and derivative products made from Venezuelan crude oil uncertain, suggesting that further processing and refinement in another country may still be subject to restriction. It is also unclear how Venezuelan oil commingled with oil from other countries would be treated. Presumably, such commingling would be assessed in the same manner as oil from embargoed countries under US sanctions regimes, where even a small amount of commingled product can taint an entire shipment. The Order leaves to Commerce responsibility to issue guidance on implementation of the measure.

Over half of Venezuelan oil exports are imported into China, with significant volumes purchased by France, India, Italy, and Spain under limited US authorizations that were previously granted. The tariff threat will lead to significant disruptions in these markets. The threat could also impact oil traders, shipping companies, and operators of storage facilities, with significant oil volumes becoming stranded without a viable buyer.

