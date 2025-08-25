Trade Policy Update: 407 New Products Added To Steel And Aluminum Tariff List

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an agency of the United States Department of Commerce (DOC), announced that 407 additional eight- or 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) codes are now (as of August 18, 2025) subject to Section 232 steel and aluminum duties, meaning that 50% tariffs apply to these imports.

The Federal Register notice is available for public inspection and is scheduled for publication on August 19, 2025. These goods, identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection based on HSTSUS codes, are added to the products subject to the 50% Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs that doubled in June.

The additions stem from Commerce's Section 232 Inclusion Process, under which the agency consults with other agencies and considers public comments. This Section 232 Inclusion Process will occur three times a year at the beginning of May, September and January.

These 407 HTSUS codes, now subject to Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs, cover a vast range of products, such as: milk products (Chapter 4), food preparations (Chapter 21), petroleum-based products and industrial gases (Chapter 27), and a broad array of organic and inorganic chemicals (Chapters 28 and 29).

The additional derivative products also include pharmaceuticals (Chapter 30), paints, soaps, and cosmetics (Chapters 32–34), adhesives and pesticides (Chapters 35 and 38), and plastic and rubber products, including furniture parts and containers (Chapter 39).

Many consumer and industrial goods are now covered, including tools and cutlery (Chapter 82), kitchenware and miscellaneous hardware (Chapter 83), engines, compressors, machinery parts, washing machines, dryers, injection molding machines (Chapter 84), as well as electric motors, transformers, and ovens (Chapter 85). The list further includes railway and locomotive components (Chapter 86), vehicles, trailers, buses, motorcycles, and automotive parts (Chapter 87), along with seating and home furnishings (Chapter 94) and exercise equipment (Chapter 95).

The bottom line is that all importers are recommended to review the list of new HTSUS codes against current product import classifications to determine whether products are subject to the expanding list of HTSUS codes covered by the 50% Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs.

The Section 232 tariffs apply only to the value of the steel or aluminum content of an imported product, while the remaining non-steel or non-aluminum content continues to be subject to the reciprocal and other applicable tariffs.

Furthermore, the notice continues the exemption for steel melted and poured in the United States. See Annex 1 at para. A.b(3). The notice and Customs guidance confirm that steel and aluminum sourced from the United Kingdom continue to be subject to lower, 25% tariffs. The notice does not provide an exception for goods already en route to the United States.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.