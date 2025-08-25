ARTICLE
Embassy Series: Navigating The Japan–US Trade Deal's Implications, Opportunities, And Legal Strategies

Our Policy and Regulatory and Asset Management and Investment Funds teams hosted a panel discussion on the evolving dynamics of the Japan–United States trade relationship.
Date: August 2025

As both countries deepen economic ties and pursue new opportunities in trade, technology, and investment, understanding the legal and policy landscape is essential for companies operating across borders. Our panel discussed key legal and regulatory developments stemming from recent trade initiatives, sector-specific impacts, and forward-looking policy considerations from both governments, including:

  • Legal implications of tariff reductions and market access provisions;
  • Regulatory alignment and digital trade standards; and
  • Investment opportunities and strategic risks.

