The Growing Threat Of Tariffs: What's The Bigger Disruption To The Auto Industry?

The automotive industry is no stranger to global trade dynamics, but a series of tariffs initiated and/or threatened by President Trump—spanning from Canadian and Mexican tariffs to tariffs on Chinese goods, reciprocal tariffs, and the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs—have created a perfect storm of uncertainty for the sector. These trade measures threaten to disrupt supply chains, inflate production costs, and challenge the global interconnectedness that the auto industry relies on. With so many potential tariffs in play, the question arises: Which tariff threat will have the most significant impact on the auto industry, and how can suppliers navigate this uncertainty?

Canadian and Mexican Tariffs: The North American Trade Challenge

The auto industry is highly integrated across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with many manufacturers relying on seamless cross-border supply chains. The renegotiation of NAFTA into the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) – a new trade agreement that President Trump pushed for himself during his first term – had already created ripples, and the recent imposition of tariffs between these countries only exacerbates the situation. In fact, it could be reasonably argued that the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs on these trading partners for non-commercial reasons (i.e., Fentanyl) was a violation of that trade agreement and signals tougher times ahead as the USMCA comes up for review in 2026. As we have seen over the last two weeks, even the threat of such tariffs has caused major disruptions to trade between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and, should the next 30 days' pause in enforcement come and go, will result in increased production costs, delays, and ultimately, higher prices for consumers. While the risk of trade friction remains present, these tariffs primarily threaten companies that rely heavily on North American supply chains and manufacturing. And, while the U.S. Commerce Department boasted that these tariffs were only about drug interdiction, President Trump has already threated to increase tariffs unless Canada rescinds its tariffs on U.S. goods.

The reaction in the auto industry to the on again and off again Canadian and Mexican tariffs was notable. After the first announcement and pause by President Trump in February, suppliers and OEMS alike were sending signals that each of them would not bear the added costs to their bottom line. While tough talk persisted, most in the industry believed that because the Administration had suggested Canada and Mexico were stepping up their efforts to prevent Fentanyl from coming into the U.S., the first 30 days pause would become permanent. But, to the surprise of many, President Trump doubled down and inexplicably determined the tariffs were back on, only to be paused 24 hours later after U.S. automakers lobbied for another delay. In pausing the tariffs once again, the Administration suggested that the automakers and parts makers could adjust their supply lines over the next 30 day pause – a suggestion that may play well in political circles but is simply undoable for a variety of reasons.

Chinese Tariffs: The Global Supply Chain Shake-Up

Tariffs on Chinese goods, particularly parts and raw materials used in car manufacturing, represent another significant risk to the auto industry. China is not only a major supplier of critical auto components like electronics and semiconductors but also a key player in the global supply chain for raw materials such as lithium and rare earth metals. Higher tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to price increases for these essential parts and materials, which would subsequently inflate production costs and delays in manufacturing. In a highly competitive market, this could hurt automakers' profit margins and disrupt the delivery of new vehicles to the consumer market.

As with the Canadian and Mexican tariffs, the legal basis for these tariffs was initially Fentanyl, but quickly and again without much factual basis, the Administration increased these tariffs from 10% to 20%. And, with the already 25% tariffs placed on Chinese goods under President Trump's first term, many Chinese goods are now no less than a combined 45% and could go higher with President Trump's plan to tariff steel and aluminum articles and derivatives late this week.

Reciprocal Tariffs: The Escalation of Trade Wars

Reciprocal tariffs, where countries respond to trade measures by imposing tariffs of their own to match the other countries' tariffs, add another layer of unpredictability for the auto industry. These tariffs can set off a chain reaction of retaliatory measures, increasing tensions between trading partners and further complicating the global flow of goods. The automotive supply chain, which relies on just-in-time production and the movement of goods across borders, would face even greater strain as tariffs rise. Automotive manufacturers will likely encounter disruptions in sourcing key materials or parts, potentially leading to production slowdowns and inventory shortages. This escalation could be particularly damaging to automakers that operate on a global scale, relying on the efficient movement of parts and completed vehicles across multiple borders.

During President Trump's first term, after imposing Section 301 tariffs on many Chinese goods, including almost all automotive parts, many companies attempted to transition manufacturing outside of China, to places like Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. With the threat of reciprocal tariffs coming in April, those companies that may have transitioned to places like India, Thailand, and Vietnam may have guessed wrong. President Trump has already signaled that many of these countries, regardless of their geographical importance to U.S. interests may feel the brunt of the Administrations American First Trade policy. Even tried and true allies such as Japan and South Korea may feel the impact of these reciprocal tariffs.

These tariffs could have a profound impact on the U.S. – OEM's reliance on battery related products, for example. For years, both the Trump and Biden Administrations were increasingly putting pressure on Chinese battery and component suppliers with tariffs and other trade restrictions – with the hope that domestic suppliers could fill the market space (at least that was the goal of the Biden Administration). And, while domestic battery suppliers struggled, Korean battery makers filled the gap. Given Korea's free trade status with the U.S. and their ability to more easily invest in North America, this allowed Korean battery makers a distinct economic advantage. But, it can't be lost on some that Korea's days for free trade may be numbered, and with Chinese battery makers almost blocked from importing into the U.S. with 45% tariffs, the goal of making affordable EVs in the U.S. seems even farther away.

Steel and Aluminum Tariffs: The Cost of Materials

Steel and aluminum are two of the most critical materials in car manufacturing, and tariffs on these metals have already had a significant effect on the industry. Steel, used in everything from vehicle frames to engine parts, and aluminum, vital for lightweight designs and fuel efficiency, have seen increased costs due to tariffs imposed by the U.S. government. This has already inflated production costs for automakers, who must either absorb these costs or pass them on to consumers. Furthermore, with the auto industry pushing toward electric vehicles (EVs), there's a growing demand for additional metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel—each of which could be subject to its own tariff threats, further compounding material cost challenges.

U.S. Automakers Transitioning to Electric Vehicles: Additional Disruptions

As U.S. automotive manufacturers increasingly pivot toward electric vehicles (EVs), the potential impact of tariffs adds another layer of complexity to their transition. The shift toward EVs is heavily dependent on a variety of specialized materials, many of which are sourced from abroad, especially from China and other key global suppliers. These materials include lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite—critical for battery production and essential for the performance and longevity of EVs. If tariffs are imposed on these raw materials, U.S. manufacturers could face even steeper costs in the production of electric vehicles. The price of electric cars could rise, which may hinder their widespread adoption and slow down the shift from internal combustion engines to electric drivetrains.

Moreover, key components such as electric motors and advanced batteries are often sourced from countries with lower labor and production costs, including China. The imposition of tariffs on these parts can significantly inflate the cost of EVs, making it difficult for automakers to keep EVs competitively priced against traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. For manufacturers aiming to meet ambitious production goals set by both governments and investors, these increased costs could slow the pace of EV adoption, especially for mass-market vehicles that consumers are more likely to purchase.

Additionally, U.S. manufacturers are under pressure to create localized supply chains for EV production to meet regulatory requirements. However, the tariffs could complicate these efforts by increasing the cost of sourcing critical materials domestically or from alternative countries. As automakers scramble to adapt to these changes, they may face delays in scaling up production or meeting stringent emission and regulatory standards. And, while both Democrats and Republicans have rung the bell on domestic manufacturing, with historically low unemployment, the costs of manufacturing in the U.S. being much higher than other parts of the world, and an economy driven by what Wall Street thinks, the challenges for actually reshoring substantial segments of the automotive industry in the U.S. is much more complex than either Party is willing to acknowledge.

Risks and Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

For the auto industry, these tariffs represent more than just rising costs—they present a major risk to the stability and flexibility of global supply chains. Tariff-related uncertainties make it harder for suppliers to forecast demand, pricing, and production schedules. Supply chain disruptions could lead to delays, and automakers may find themselves scrambling to source materials or parts that were previously accessible at a lower cost.

As these risks continue to mount, suppliers must adapt by diversifying their supply chains. One way to mitigate the impact of tariffs is to identify alternative suppliers in countries less affected by tariffs or to invest in reshoring some manufacturing processes. But, given President Trump's unpredictability tariff agenda and ever changing focus on country-specific tariffs, gaming which countries to transition to is dangerous and certainly could not be done until the dust settles and the winners and losers in this tariff war are decided. Additionally, automakers may need to explore long-term contracts with suppliers to lock in prices and avoid unexpected hikes due to tariff changes. Collaboration across the supply chain, with clear communication on pricing strategies and risk-sharing, will be crucial in weathering the storm. The days of sticking it to just the supplier, or the OEM picking up the cost are gone. New ways of collaborating and cost sharing will be critical if the North American automotive industry is to survive.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

As tariffs continue to evolve and reshape the global trade landscape, the auto industry must prepare for a period of profound disruption. Whether it's through higher costs on essential components, strain on cross-border supply chains, or retaliatory tariff measures, the impact on manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers will be significant. For U.S. automakers focused on transitioning to electric vehicles, the tariffs on key materials and components add a layer of uncertainty that could slow their efforts to lead in the EV market. Moving forward, the key for suppliers and manufacturers will be to remain agile, diversify supply chains, and plan for the unexpected. But, importantly, supplies and OEMs alike must work together if they are to survive these new market conditions. In an era of trade tensions, flexibility, and foresight may be the most valuable tools in ensuring long-term success for the auto industry.

