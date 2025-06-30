SNAP-R Legacy Site To Be Decommissioned June 30, Migrating To New Platform

The current version of SNAP-R will be decommissioned on June 30, 2025, and a new SNAP-R site and URL (https://snapr.bis.gov/) is taking its place. All current users should migrate their SNAP-R accounts from the decommissioned site to the new platform for continued access. Each user's account must be migrated individually, and it is recommended that users complete this process as soon as possible.

SNAP-R is a platform administered by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) within the Department of Commerce. It is an electronic licensing system that allows users to submit and manage export and reexport license applications, commodity classification requests, and license exception agricultural commodity (AGR) notifications. Users can also track the status of applications and communicate with BIS licensing officers regarding supporting documentation.

For instructions on how to migrate your legacy SNAP-R account to the new platform before the end of June, the BIS user guide is linked here.

