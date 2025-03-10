Release Of Derivative Steel And Aluminum Annexes

DETAILS

The 25% derivative steel and aluminum Annexes were submitted for public inspection on 14 February and are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday 18 February. (The version that is published on Tuesday will be controlling, if there are any differences.)



Steel Annex I– pages 24-26 There are 155 subheadings in Chapter 73 (entire value subject to tariff) and 12 derivative items in CHs 84, 85, and 94. The non-Chapter 73 derivative items will only owe duty on the steel content they contain.

Aluminum Annex I– pages 19-21 There are 18 subheadings in Chapter 76 (entire value subject to tariff) and 104 in chapters 66, 83, 84, 85, 87, 88, 90, 94, 95 or 96. The non-Chapter 76 derivative items will only owe duty on the aluminum content they contain.



Importers will be expected to provide to U.S. CBP sufficient information to identify the steel or aluminum content used in the manufacture of the derivative articles covered by each Proclamation. An additional Notice will establish a process for the designation of additional derivative steel or aluminum articles.



In addition to analyzing the effect of the removal of the previous Section 232 exclusions based on country of origin, importers should begin assessing the steel and aluminum content in these derivative headings and the associated supply chains, considering whether U.S.-origin aluminum or steel may be used in the processing. It is also recommended that importers consider their exposure with respect to derivative aluminum or steel articles that are not listed in the appendices to these notices, as duties may be assessed on these products with relatively little warning.