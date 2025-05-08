Clarification of Recent 232/IEEPA Tariffs & Stacking...

DETAILS

The recent E.O. clarifies which of the above recent tariffs stack and which do not:

" Items subject to the Section 232 automobile and auto part tariffs are not subject to the other listed tariffs.

" Items subject to the IEEPA tariffs on Canada or Mexico will not be subject to the other listed tariffs.

" Items subject to the aluminum or steel tariffs may be subject to both aluminum and steel tariffs if the article satisfies all conditions necessary for application of those additional tariffs.



The E.O. explicitly states that tariffs imposed against China under IEEPA are subject to tariff stacking.



Any required updates to the HTSUS will take effect by 12:01 a.m. EDT on May 16, 2025, however, the Order applies retroactively to imports subject to the applicable tariffs set out in the "Background" section above that were made on or after March 4, 2025.



Refunds of tariffs, if applicable, will follow existing U.S. laws and CBP's standard procedures.