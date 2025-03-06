Trump Tariff Tracker

Today's implementation of the tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico is one more piece in the Trump Administration's aggressively expanding trade policy. Click here if you'd like to read a concise summary of the Canada, Mexico, and China tariffs that my colleagues and I have written.
Over the last 43 days, what started out as a sprinkling of campaign promises has turned into a tempest of tariffs with global impact. Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 4, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice & Increase
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on energy
25% ad valorem duty on all other products of Canada
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of Mexico
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Pending: scheduled to go into effect 3/12/2025
|Global
|Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Pending: scheduled to go into effect 3/12/2025
|China
|Chinese Vessels -- Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels
|
Pending: USTR Sec. 301 Investigation
USTR Fed Reg Notice of Proposed Action
Public Hearing on 3/24/2025
|Global
|Reciprocal tariffs imposed on all imports based on foreign tariff levels
|
Pending:
Cabinet level analysis and recommendations for reciprocal tariffs expected 4/1/2025
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
Expected early April
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
Expected early April
|Global
|Automobiles– 25%+ tariffs on imports of automobiles
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
Expected early April
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
