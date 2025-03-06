Trump Tariff Tracker

Today's implementation of the tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico is one more piece in the Trump Administration's aggressively expanding trade policy. Click here if you'd like to read a concise summary of the Canada, Mexico, and China tariffs that my colleagues and I have written.

Over the last 43 days, what started out as a sprinkling of campaign promises has turned into a tempest of tariffs with global impact. Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 4, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.