Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 8

Warehousing Space in 2025

In 2025, the commercial and industrial warehouse sector is undergoing a significant adjustment phase after years of rapid expansion. The previous wave of construction has largely been absorbed by the market, leading to a noticeable slowdown in new projects. Industrial construction starts have decreased, with only 236 million square feet of new space added in 2024, a 35% reduction from the year before. This decrease is attributed to higher interest rates affecting project financing and a recalibration in demand post the e-commerce surge. Vacancy rates are beginning to stabilize or slightly increase in some markets as supply catches up with demand. Nonetheless, the sector is shifting towards building for specific uses like manufacturing and data centers, indicating a nuanced evolution in space requirements.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for the warehouse industry remains cautiously optimistic. There's a clear trend towards technological integration and sustainability, with companies investing in automation to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. This shift is partly in response to the need for quicker turnaround times in logistics, especially in last-mile delivery solutions. Warehouse rents are expected to continue their upward trend, albeit slower, due to constrained new supply in key markets. The focus is now on optimizing existing spaces through better management practices and technology. The industry is poised for a strategic recovery as economic conditions stabilize, emphasizing adaptability to meet the changing dynamics of global trade and consumer behavior.

Dunavant Solution: We're equipped to navigate the evolving commercial and industrial warehouse landscape with our strategic facilities in Houston and Laredo, where we integrate cutting-edge automation and sustainable practices to optimize your supply chain. Our vast footprint allows us to offer tailored warehousing solutions that adapt to market demands, ensuring efficiency, reduced costs, and a competitive edge in local and cross-border logistics.

LTL Player Eye Turnaround in the Market

In 2025, the U.S. less-than-truckload (LTL) sector is poised for significant transformation, driven by various strategic and market shifts. The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has forecasted a slight recovery, with freight volumes expected to grow by 1.6%, signaling a move towards normalcy after a period described as stagflation by ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. Key players like FedEx Freight are undergoing major repositioning, including its planned spin-off into a separate entity, which is expected to invigorate its market presence with a larger sales team and deeper third-party logistics engagement. Moreover, the sector is witnessing a wave of mergers and acquisitions, with companies like ArcBest and Saia expanding their terminal networks through strategic purchases from the defunct Yellow Corp., enhancing their national footprints.

The LTL industry is also bracing for changes in the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system, set to take effect in July 2025, to improve freight classification accuracy and reduce costs. This period also sees a competitive landscape where size and network efficiency become crucial, as evidenced by acquisitions like Pitt Ohio Transportation Group's purchase of Sutton Transport and significant investments by Estes Express Lines and R+L Carriers in former Yellow terminals. Despite these developments, the LTL sector might face less tariff-related turbulence compared to the truckload sector, given its generally lower cross-border exposure, according to analyst Jason Seidl. These changes are collectively set to reshape the LTL market, offering challenges and opportunities for growth and operational improvements. (Source: https://www.ttnews.com)

Dunavant Solution: We adeptly navigate the evolving LTL landscape, leveraging our strategic partnerships and expansive network to ensure your freight benefits from the upcoming market recovery and classification updates. Our solutions are tailored to optimize your operations, providing cost-effective, efficient LTL services that adapt to the industry's dynamic changes, ensuring your goods move seamlessly across the nation.

Diesel Market Awaits Tariffs

The diesel market has shown remarkable stability, with the DOE/EIA average weekly retail diesel price increasing by just 1.2 cents to $2.677 a gallon, reflecting a minimal fluctuation over the past three weeks. However, this calm masks significant undercurrents like the U.S. government's sanctions on Russian oil, which have contributed to a slow but steady price increase, and the potential impact of tariffs on Canadian and Mexican crude oil imports, which could push U.S. diesel and gasoline prices higher.

In the background, the futures market for ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) has also been relatively stable, with recent price movements offsetting each other. The looming threat of tariffs, particularly on Canadian crude, which constitutes a significant portion of U.S. imports, could lead to regional price disparities, especially in the Upper Midwest (PADD2), where refineries heavily rely on Canadian oil. Additionally, OPEC+ might continue with production cuts and maintain a tight supply, which could further influence oil and diesel prices. However, no final decision has been made, highlighting the fragility of global oil markets. (Source: https://www.freightwaves.com)

Dunavant Solution: At Dunavant Logistics, we navigate the complexities of fluctuating diesel prices and potential tariff impacts by optimizing our fuel purchasing strategies and supply chain logistics to minimize cost increases for our clients.

Tariff Update

President Donald Trump has announced intentions to impose approximately 25% tariffs on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports, with a potential announcement date of April 2, 2025, significantly expanding his ongoing trade conflict. This follows his earlier imposition of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, due to take effect in March, highlighting an escalation in his trade policy that targets key industries beyond the previous focus on China, affecting global trade dynamics, especially in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The proposed tariffs could drastically alter automotive and semiconductor industries, with countries like Mexico, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore facing significant economic impacts due to their export dependencies. The uncertainty around whether these tariffs will apply universally or be tailored to specific countries, coupled with the possibility of retaliatory measures from other nations, has led to immediate market reactions, including a dip in U.S. stock indices and shares of automakers. The overarching goal seems to be rebalancing U.S. trade by incentivizing domestic production, although critics argue this could lead to higher consumer prices and disrupt global supply chains. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com)

Dunavant Solution: At Dunavant Logistics, our Customs Brokerage Division is actively tracking the proposed tariff changes to provide real-time insights and adjustments to our clients' import strategies, ensuring compliance and cost efficiency.

Spot vs. Contract Ocean Rates

The shipping industry is witnessing a stark contrast between spot and long-term contract rates in early 2025. According to an analysis by Xeneta, spot rates on major deep-sea trade routes have been declining since the beginning of the year, creating a worrying scenario for carriers. However, long-term contract rates have not followed this downward trend but have increased significantly. For instance, contract rates on the Asia-Europe trade were 57% higher on January 1st than the previous year, demonstrating that carriers have maintained pricing discipline in negotiations despite the falling spot rates. This resilience in contract rates can be attributed to shippers' caution due to geopolitical uncertainties and a strategic approach to managing risk by locking in rates over extended periods.

This trend is evident not just on the Asia-Europe route but also on the Asia-North America trades. Xeneta data shows that contract rates on January 1st for Asia to North America's West Coast were up 64% yearly, with a 44% increase for East Coast shipments. Carriers leverage this transition period by offering substantial discounts—up to 28% for contracts over six months on Asia-North Europe routes—to encourage shippers to commit to longer-term agreements. These incentives reflect a broader strategy where carriers aim to secure volume and market share while shippers try to maintain flexibility in a volatile market. The situation is still evolving, with 'early bird' discounts on transpacific routes signaling that more negotiations and potential adjustments might be on the horizon as the tender season progresses.

Dunavant Solution: Dunavant's Global Division offers comprehensive freight solutions tailored to the intricate needs of international shipping. Leveraging over 50 years of logistics expertise, our division manages every aspect of your supply chain with precision. From door-to-door service worldwide to specialized project management, our division ensures competitive rates and superior customer service, making us your go-to partner for global transportation challenges.

TPM CONFERENCE

Dunavant Logistics will be attending the TPM Conference in Los Angeles from March 2-5, 2025, and we'd love to connect with you. As the premier trans-Pacific shipping and logistics event, TPM is the perfect opportunity to discuss market trends, supply chain strategies and how Dunavant can help optimize your global logistics operations.

