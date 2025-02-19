ARTICLE
19 February 2025

President Trump Increases Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum

WilmerHale

Contributor

President Trump issued two presidential proclamations on Monday, February 10, 2025, that make significant changes to the Section 232 tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) that the president initially imposed in his first term.
David J. Ross,Lauren Mandell,Neena Shenai
President Trump issued two presidential proclamations on Monday, February 10, 2025, that make significant changes to the Section 232 tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) that the president initially imposed in his first term. The revised measures, which are slated to become effective on March 12, 2025, eliminate country exemptions and product exclusions; expand the tariffs to include certain downstream products; establish new processes to include additional downstream products; direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") to prioritize enforcement; and, in the case of aluminum, increase the existing tariff rate from 10% to 25%. In short, the proclamations significantly expand the scope of the prior steel and aluminum tariffs, and they remove flexibilities that the first Trump and Biden Administrations had built into them.

