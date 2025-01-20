ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Preparing For Impending Tariffs: A Strategic Necessity

Ankura's Performance Improvement team outlines the critical need for strategic planning due to imminent tariff changes impacting U.S. supply chains.
Ankura's Performance Improvement team outlines the critical need for strategic planning due to imminent tariff changes impacting U.S. supply chains. With a focus on developing holistic action plans that include supply chain reengineering, supplier strategy, and resilience frameworks, Ankura professionals emphasize assessing exposure, enhancing flexibility, and accelerating transitions to adapt to changing trade policies.

With the looming potential impacts on company margins and valuations, it is critical that companies examine comprehensive solutions like risk assessment, cost modeling, and alternative supplier selection to mitigate risks and protect value.

