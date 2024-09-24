Ports & Maritime News | September 9-15, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of September 9–15 to keep you in the loop.

On September 16, ANTAQ held Public Hearing No. 09/2024 on the Maritime Passenger Terminal of Maceió to receive suggestions to improve the technical and legal documents relating to the tender for the lease of the area.

Direct investments in the project could reach BRL 1.9 million over the 25 years of the contract and will be used to add a parking lot, improve paving, and drain commercial docks 2 and 3.

The period for suggestions will run until the end of day October 10. The legal drafts and technical documents are available on ANTAQ's website.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ has re-established Compulsory Insurance for Personal Injury Caused by Vessels or their cargo (DPEM). The measure will take effect in the northern region of Brazil, which was chosen because of its high concentration of companies authorized to provide mixed longitudinal transport services.

Source: ANTAQ

To increase transparency for those involved, ANTAQ has published the documents for the Madeira River Waterway concession project. The concession aims, above all, to prevent the shortage of fuel and products in Rondônia and includes dredging, signaling and maintenance services for six Small Public Ports Facilities, guaranteeing safe navigation.

The total estimated investment for 12 years of concession is BRL109 million.

Source: ANTAQ

On September 9, ANTAQ allowed the space chartering of Brazilian ferries, barges, and pushers for the transportation of cargo in inland navigation carried out by Brazilian Shipping Companies (EBN) granted with cabotage licenses. The decision is ad referendum and covers inland waterways in the Amazonas River basin in situations of force majeure that make it impossible for typical cabotage vessels to travel.

Source: Portos e Navios

On October 3 and 4, meetings will be held between the Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor), the Santos Port Authority (APS), and the São Paulo government on the project to build a submerged tunnel linking the cities of Santos and Guarujá.

After the meetings, a tender protocol will be published for the public-private partnership, scheduled for July 2025. Applications must be submitted by the end of day September 27 via the MPor portal.

Source: Portos e Navios

On September 12, the bidding period for the sale of an APS-owned vessel declared "unserviceable" was reopened. Bid proposals will be opened on September 27, and the bids must be made electronically. The reference value for the bid is BRL 2.33 million. APS decided to auction the vessel because it does not have a specialized maintenance team and because it needs repairs, according to a technical report.

The sale is also aimed at avoiding environmental risks, as the vessel's hull has been damaged by water ingress. It has been seized by the Port Authority at the Santos quay for naval inspection.

Source: Portos e Navios

On September 6, after the 56th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Merchant Marine Fund (CDFMM), the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing in the amount of BRL 3.7 billion to build 400 ferries and 15 pushers for the waterway transportation of iron and manganese minerals on the Paraná and Paraguay rivers. The project will expand the flow of minerals extracted in Corumbá (Mato Grosso do Sul state) and then carried by barges to the maritime terminal in Nova Palmira (Uruguay), where they will be loaded onto long-distance ships.

Source: Portos e Navios

