Foley Automotive Update And The Latest Tariff Developments

Trump Administration and Tariff Policies

Automotive Key Developments

In an April 21 letter to the Trump administration, trade groups including MEMA , the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the National Automobile Dealers Association outlined their concerns over the impact of import tariffs on automotive parts.

, the and the outlined their concerns over the impact of The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported the Trump administration could ease the impact of certain automotive tariffs in ways that include temporary partial reimbursements and preventing certain auto levies from stacking on other duties.

could in ways that include temporary partial reimbursements and preventing certain auto levies from stacking on other duties. Automotive News provided an overview of the opportunities and barriers involved in major production shifts to underutilized U.S. auto plants .

. Many auto suppliers are encountering challenges regarding the complexities of calculating U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum , according to a report in Automotive News.

are encountering challenges regarding the complexities of calculating , according to a report in Automotive News. U.S. new light vehicles are projected to reach a SAAR of 17.9 million units in April 2025, representing a 10.5% year-over-year increase, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. The anticipated volume increase was attributed to consumers that have been accelerating purchase decisions due to expectation tariffs will lead to higher prices.

are projected to reach a in April 2025, representing a 10.5% year-over-year increase, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. The anticipated volume increase was attributed to consumers that have been accelerating purchase decisions due to expectation tariffs will lead to higher prices. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) new Automated Vehicle (AV) Framework will expand the Automated Vehicle Exemption Program (AVEP) to include domestically produced vehicles, and streamline rules in regard to the reporting of safety incidents . The framework also intends to facilitate efforts to modernize the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

will expand the to include domestically produced vehicles, and streamline rules in regard to the . The framework also intends to facilitate efforts to modernize the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The U.S. House could vote in the coming days on a measure to revoke a Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency waiver that allowed California to require increasing thresholds of zero-emissions vehicle sales between 2026 and 2035 in the state. U.S. House lawmakers previously introduced several Congressional Review Act resolutions that intend to repeal certain clean-vehicle waivers issued for California under the Biden administration. Senate Republicans are pursuing similar measures.

OEMs/Suppliers

Following a two-week shutdown to assess the impact of U.S. automotive import tariffs , Stellantis resumed production at its Windsor Assembly plant in Ontario, Sterling Stamping in Michigan and two transmission plants in Kokomo, Indiana. The automaker's Jeep plant in Toluca, Mexico , is expected to remain idle through the end of April.

to assess the impact of , resumed production at its Windsor Assembly plant in Ontario, Sterling Stamping in Michigan and two transmission plants in Kokomo, Indiana. The automaker's Jeep plant in , is expected to remain idle through the end of April. Volvo Group is preparing to lay off up to 1,000 workers at its North American truck operations in the coming months, amid uncertainty over how President Trump's tariff policies will affect demand.

is preparing to lay off up to 1,000 workers at its in the coming months, amid uncertainty over how President Trump's tariff policies will affect demand. Ford halted exports to China of models that include the F-150 Raptor pickups and Bronco SUVs in response to the nation's retaliatory import tariffs, according to a report in The Detroit News.

of models that include the and in response to the nation's retaliatory import tariffs, according to a report in The Detroit News. Volkwagen and Nissan expect to avoid tariff-related increases on U.S. vehicle prices through the end of May, and Ford indicated its vehicles will have higher prices by July or sooner as a result of the levies.

and expect to avoid through the end of May, and indicated its vehicles will have higher prices by July or sooner as a result of the levies. Hyundai intends to shift an unspecified volume of production of Tucson crossovers from Mexico to the U.S., and the automaker established a tariff task force to mitigate the effects of import duties on its finances.

intends to of Tucson crossovers from and the automaker established a to mitigate the effects of import duties on its finances. GM plans to remove certain equipment for EV drive system production at its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant to increase capacity for gas-powered truck transmissions .

plans to remove certain equipment for EV drive system production at its plant to increase capacity for . Toyota is reported to be considering a buyout of its parts supplier Toyota Industries , at an estimated valuation of $42 billion.

is reported to be considering a buyout of its parts supplier , at an estimated valuation of $42 billion. Nissan expects to incur a net loss of up to $5.3 billion for the fiscal year ended March, due to impairments and restructuring expenses, as well as declining sales.

expects to incur a for the fiscal year ended March, due to impairments and restructuring expenses, as well as declining sales. Volkswagen's Audi brand is reported to be close to a decision on whether to establish its first U.S. production site .

is reported to be close to a decision on whether to establish its first . GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing resigned after just over a year in the role.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Federal Communications Commission on April 21 dismissed "as unnecessary the remaining cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) early transition waivers and confirm[ed] that each of the applicants may now seek a C-V2X authorization under the new rules ."

on April 21 dismissed "as unnecessary the remaining and confirm[ed] that each of the applicants may now seek a ." The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) repealed a Biden-era rule that would have required state transportation departments to measure and establish declining targets for carbon dioxide emissions on federally supported highways .

and repealed a Biden-era rule that would have required state transportation departments to measure and establish declining targets for . The California New Car Dealers Association filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen Group and its affiliate Scout Motors over the brand's plans to sell directly to consumers in violation of the state's franchise laws.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Alphabet reported its autonomous vehicle unit Waymo is booking over 250,000 paid robotaxi rides weekly in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin .

is booking over 250,000 paid robotaxi rides weekly in and . California's Department of Motor Vehicles announced proposed regulations for the testing and deployment of self-driving heavy-duty vehicles on the state's public roads.

announced proposed regulations for the testing and deployment of on the state's public roads. Volkswagen will partner with Uber Technologies to launch autonomous rides with the electric ID. Buzz van beginning in Los Angeles next year.

will partner with to launch autonomous rides with the electric ID. Buzz van beginning in Los Angeles next year. Huawei Technologies Co. is a leading provider of intelligent driving software in China's EV market, according to a report in Automotive News.

Electric Vehicles and Low-Emissions Technology

Automotive News assessed the ramifications of the Trump administration's tariffs and trade policies on the U.S. EV industry .

on the . BYD reported its first quarter 2025 revenue rose 36% YOY, supported by strong growth within China and overseas.

reported its first quarter 2025 revenue rose 36% YOY, supported by strong growth within China and overseas. China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) debuted a next-generation battery that can reach up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) of range from five minutes of charging time. Competitor BYD recently developed batteries for certain models in China that would enable up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range with five minutes of charge time.

debuted a next-generation battery that can reach up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) of range from five minutes of charging time. Competitor recently developed batteries for certain models in China that would enable up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range with five minutes of charge time. First quarter 2025 registrations of new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in the European Union increased 24% YOY for a 15% share of the total EU market. New EU registrations of hybrid-electric vehicles rose 21% YOY for a 35% share of the EU market. New car registrations across all powertrains declined 1.9% YOY in the region.

