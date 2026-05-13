Navigating Risk: Tailoring Insurance For Complex Infrastructure Projects (Video)

- within Insurance and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
Insurance is a vital tool to help manage project risks. In a world where complex, mega-projects are increasingly becoming the norm, it is important to review and tailor your insurance requirements to ensure your project is properly protected.
On May 7, 2026, Yukiko Kojima and Jim Vorhis, along with Alexis Bradshaw and Michael Earp from Howden U.S. Construction, discussed tailoring contractual insurance requirements based on each project's unique risks and exposures and taking into account ever-changing insurance market conditions.
During this session, our panelists:
- Provided an update on the state of the insurance market, including a go-forward market outlook for 2026;
- Discussed some of the claims and legal trends that are impacting the insurance markets;
- Provided an overview of key insurance coverages required for complex projects;
- Discussed the roles and responsibilities of the owner's insurance advisor in helping to tailor contractual insurance terms; and
- Highlighted imminent and emerging risks to consider before procuring your next project.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]