Massachusetts Chapter 93A In Insurance Disputes: Demand Letter Requirements, The Duty To Cooperate, And Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Under Chapter 176D

The Massachusetts Appeals Court's recent decision in Nwozuzu v. Safety Insurance Company, 2026 Mass. App. Unpub. LEXIS 190 (Mar. 12, 2026) (Rule 23.0), offers a useful study in the intersection of an insured's duty to cooperate and an insurer's exposure under Chapters 93A and 176D. Although the opinion is a Rule 23.0 summary decision, which is not binding precedent except on the parties, it provides practical guidance on two recurring issues in insurance litigation: the adequacy of a Chapter 93A demand letter and the extent to which a coverage denial grounded in noncooperation can withstand scrutiny under the Commonwealth's unfair claims settlement framework.

The factual backdrop is straightforward. The plaintiff reported that his parked vehicle had been struck, resulting in visible damage to the front passenger side. An initial repair estimate was modest. A month later, however, the repair shop identified significant undercarriage damage and issued a supplemental estimate that more than doubled the claimed loss. The insurer questioned whether the undercarriage damage was consistent with a "hit while parked" scenario and retained an accident reconstruction expert. Concluding that the physical evidence conflicted with the insured's account and that the insured had failed to provide requested factual information, the insurer denied the claim on the ground of noncooperation, which was required by the insurance contract. A jury returned a defense verdict on the plaintiff's breach of contract claim, and the trial judge—who reserved the Chapter 93A count—also found for the insurer.

The Appeals Court affirmed. From a Chapter 93A perspective, the decision turns first on the statutory demand requirement under Section 9(3). The Appeals Court agreed with the trial judge that the plaintiff's demand letter failed to "reasonably describe" the alleged unfair or deceptive act and the injury suffered. Instead of identifying specific claim-handling misconduct—such as an unreasonable investigation, misrepresentation of policy terms, or failure to effectuate a prompt and fair settlement—the letter characterized the defendants' conduct in conclusory terms as "cruel, callous, unscrupulous and oppressive" and alleged "unbearable harm and costs." Citing the Supreme Judicial Court's guidance in Spring v. Geriatric Authority of Holyoke, 394 Mass. 274 (1985), the Appeals Court emphasized that a proper demand letter must define the injury and relief sought with enough specificity to allow the prospective defendant to evaluate liability and make a reasonable settlement offer. Generalized invective, untethered to concrete factual allegations of statutory violations, is insufficient.

This aspect of the decision reinforces a critical but sometimes underappreciated point: the Chapter 93A demand letter is not a pro forma prerequisite. It is a substantive component of the statutory scheme designed to encourage pre-suit resolution and to reduce Chapter 93A litigation in the court system. For defendants, Nwozuzu is a reminder that the demand letter warrants careful scrutiny to ensure it articulates the precise unfair acts alleged—particularly where c. 176D violations are at issue.

On the merits, the Appeals Court's reasoning reflects the deference Massachusetts courts afford insurers who undertake documented, good-faith investigations. The trial judge credited the insurer's accident reconstruction expert, who opined that the damage pattern was inconsistent with the insured's account. The trial judge found that this evidence supported the denial and was "essentially unrefuted." Importantly, the mere existence of a coverage dispute was not treated as evidence of bad faith. Instead, the focus was on whether the insurer engaged in an "active investigation" and whether the insured frustrated that investigation by withholding information.

Under Massachusetts law, an insurer's violation of c. 176D, Section 3(9)—which defines unfair claim settlement practices—can constitute a per se violation of c. 93A. But Nwozuzu illustrates the converse principle: where an insurer can demonstrate a reasonable basis for its coverage position, supported by expert analysis and a documented investigative record, the insurer can mount a viable defense to Chapter 93A/176D claims. The court specifically endorsed the conclusion that the insurer did not violate Chapter 93A by denying the claim based on the insured's breach of the duty to cooperate. The policy expressly conditioned recovery on cooperation, and the trial judge found that the plaintiff's conduct required the insurer to incur additional expense to determine the cause of loss, thereby establishing prejudice. The court's finding that the denial was justified undermined any contention that the insurer's conduct was "unfair" or "deceptive" within the meaning of c. 93A. The broader lesson of Nwozuzu is that Chapter 93A does not convert every disputed claim into a potential multiple-damages case. As Chapter 93A and 176D claims are frequently appended to breach of contract counts in insurance disputes, Nwozuzu serves as a reminder that the statutory remedy remains tethered to proof of genuinely improper claim-handling practices.