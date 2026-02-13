5 Essential Restaurant Insurance Questions Answered

Restaurant and bar insurance premiums are rising due to liability claims, location risk, and coverage limitations.

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.

Article Insights

Robert Reitman’s articles from MGO CPA LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries

Key Takeaways:

Restaurant and bar insurance premiums are rising due to liability claims, location risk, and coverage limitations.

Accounting support helps restaurants forecast insurance costs, prepare financials, and model renewal scenarios.

Clean financial records and incident tracking improve restaurant insurance applications and underwriting outcomes.

As insurance premiums climb across the restaurant industry, operators are facing tough questions about budgeting, coverage, and risk exposure. Whether you're a single-location owner or part of a multi-unit group, understanding what drives costs — and how to respond — can help you plan.

Here are answers to five essential questions restaurant and bar owners are asking right now:

1. Why Are Insurance Premiums Increasing for Restaurants and Bars?

Restaurant insurance premiums are increasing due to higher liability claim rates, legal cost inflation, and insurers reducing coverage in high-risk areas. Assault claims, liquor liability, and slip-and-fall incidents are common factors driving up costs for restaurants, bars, and nightlife venues.

2. What Are the Most Common Insurance Claims for Restaurants and Bars?

The most common restaurant insurance claims include:

Assault and battery incidents

Liquor liability claims

Slip-and-fall accidents

Property damage

Workers' compensation or employee injury claims

In addition to these risks, many restaurants and bar operators face claims covered under employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), including wage-and-hour disputes and sexual harassment allegations.

These claims drive up insurance costs and can limit future coverage options.

3. What Factors Affect Restaurant Insurance Premiums?

Insurers assess several risk variables when pricing bar and restaurant insurance policies:

Business location (urban vs. suburban)

Type of venue (bar, nightclub, fast casual, etc.)

Claims history

Volume of alcohol sales

Preventive measures such as surveillance, staff training, and incident reporting systems

Average age of clientele

These factors decide your insurance premium and eligibility for coverage.

4. How Can Accounting Advisors Help with Restaurant Insurance Costs?

Accounting advisors support restaurants by:

Forecasting insurance cost increases and modeling their financial impact

Organizing claims data and financial documentation for insurance applications

Supporting underwriting with clean books and organized reporting

Helping assess alternative coverage structures like captives or risk pools

This financial strategy improves your position during renewals and helps manage long-term insurance costs.

5. What Should Restaurants Do When Insurance Premiums Rise Quickly?

If your restaurant insurance costs are rising:

Review your claims history and loss runs

Organize incident data and clean up financial statements

Forecast budget impact with your accounting team

Explore new coverage options or carriers, especially those focused on hospitality risk

A coordinated approach between your insurance broker and accounting advisor improves outcomes and reduces surprises at renewal.

Take Control of Insurance Planning With Financial Strategy

Rising premiums may be out of your control — but how you respond isn't. With organized data, clear financial forecasting, and a forward-looking strategy, you can position your business more effectively during renewal season and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.