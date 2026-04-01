Episode 4: War Exclusions In The Cyber-Risk Era: Redefining The 'Battlefield' (Podcast)

As cyber operations increasingly intersect with geopolitical conflict, legacy insurance exclusions are being put to the test. In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with Jessica Gallinaro to unpack how modern cyber incidents are challenging decades‑old assumptions about the war exclusion

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The Cyber Periscope

Extending Vision in Cyber Risk & Claims

Introducing Wiley's The Cyber Periscope podcast, hosted by Pamela L. Signorello, a seasoned partner in Wiley’s Cyber Insurance Practice. Like a periscope – two mirrors aligned to reveal blind spots – this series looks around corners with professionals from across the cyber insurance community. Pam and her guests share their perspectives on cyber risks and opportunities, creating a collective lens into the emerging trends implicating cyber insurance.

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