Welcome to the February Edition of the Geneva Insights Newsletter, covering key international discussions and policy developments in trade, technology, health and sustainability.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Welcome to the February Edition of the Geneva Insights Newsletter, covering key international discussions and policy developments in trade, technology, health and sustainability. In trade and development, the UNCTAD Board discusses economic interdependence, sustainable development, and trade reports, while the WTO General Council reviews trade negotiations, dispute settlement reform, and fisheries subsidies. Transport and regulatory discussions include UNECE's Working Party on Customs on customs conventions, the IRU's freight briefing, and the Inland Transport Committee's sessions on road safety, emissions, and infrastructure. The digital landscape sees ITU's Working Party 5D advancing IMT-2030, ITU-T Study Group 2 tackling AI and telecommunications, and ITU Council Working Groups addressing governance, cybersecurity, and disaster response. Additionally, discussions at WIPO and the WTO focus on easing trade barriers in the wine industry. These global meetings will influence policies on economic growth, sustainability, trade, transport, and emerging technologies.

Attachments

Geneva Insights - February 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.