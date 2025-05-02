As Governments Push Back On Corporate Human Rights Responsibilities, Influential Stakeholders Push Forward

In a blog article before the November 2024 election, our GBHR Practice discussed how the pushback on ESG will not stop the tide towards higher human rights standards for companies. Notwithstanding an accelerated effort this year by the current U.S. Government and some of its allies to end such initiatives, our views regarding the trajectory towards greater corporate responsibility remain largely unchanged.



It is important to keep in mind that governments have historically lagged in imposing requirements on companies to uphold internationally-recognized human rights principles. There has been some upward change in this area, with several new corporate human rights obligations codified into law and regulations over the last several years.



Notable examples include the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the E.U. Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, and the E.U. Forced Labor Regulation that will set the world's most stringent regulatory regime for prohibiting forced labor. Additionally, Canada and Mexico have implemented new laws leading to heightened scrutiny of labor practices in supply chains, in the interest of forming a coordinated approach against modern slavery in North American supply chains.



Despite gains over time, the human rights community has often cautioned that corporate responsibilities to human rights can be undone or effectively neutered if expectations are not sustained and progress is not closely monitored.



Recent developments in the United States have compelled some countries in Europe and other regions to enter a "race to the bottom" towards corporate deregulation. This includes efforts to weaken laws, rules, and policies that ensure business enterprises are upholding rights and taking meaningful steps to remediate and prevent adverse impacts to rightsholders – particularly vulnerable communities at greatest risk of being harmed.



Multinationals have been steadily building up their human rights programs. This has given them competitive advantages that include more effective ways to manage human rights risks and resolve related challenges that have hindered their operations. These commitments have also helped strengthen the social license to operate, which relies on a strong trust relationship between a company and the local community in which it operates. Gaining a social license to operate is especially important in settings where communities have been historically distrustful of corporate intentions.



While ESG and CSR are devolving into bitterly partisan terms, what they broadly seek to engender in corporate behavior are standards drawn from universal conceptions of human rights and premised on internationally-recognized human rights frameworks, chiefly the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.



The U.N. Global Compact – which today counts as participants over 20,000 small/medium enterprises and some of the world's largest multinationals – additionally calls on companies to take preemptive measures to address environmental challenges, promote greater social responsibility, and encourage the development and diffusion of cutting-edge sustainability practices. The Global Compact seeks to energize corporate commitments to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, which intersect with a host of social and human rights objectives. Over time, the Global Compact's sustainability framework has expanded to account for corporate impacts on inclusive and equitable social development, and has become a global standard-bearer for ESG principles.



The industry's own standards presage the Global Compact and UNGPs by decades, as embodied in the OECD's Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct. The OECD Guidelines were first developed in 1976, when environmental protection was entering the mainstream in tandem with an array of movements for the rights of historically marginalized groups. The Guidelines are in large part the global business world's response to such changes, and have been continuously updated to remain fit for purpose in light of societal challenges and the evolving context for international business.



The 2023 update to the Guidelines reflects over a decade of observations on global corporate activity since the Guidelines were last revised in 2011. Recommendations in the 2023 update accordingly set specific expectations for companies that develop digital technologies and respect for environmental and human rights defenders. The recommendations also give attention to expectations for the public disclosure and discussion of due diligence – a glaring weak spot in the current state of corporate human rights due diligence. The 2023 update also aims to strengthen the effectiveness of governments in promoting the OECD Guidelines and making non-judicial remedies available to harmed rightsholders.



To round this out, in 2019 – a year before the George Floyd protests would make DEI and racial justice into household concepts – the Business Roundtable issued a new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation signed by over 180 CEOs that marked a radical departure from the orthodoxy that had dominated the U.S. business agenda for decades, if not centuries. The new Statement outlined a bold vision for U.S. multinationals in which the prevailing interests of shareholders are superseded by the interests of all stakeholders – including customers, employees, suppliers, affected communities, and shareholders. The Statement placed these companies, which collectively form the backbone of American industry, on course to a new, higher standard for sustainable and responsible business practices.



In integrating the UNGPs and OECD Guidelines into their practices, today's multinationals must look at the salient harms and adverse impacts that could stem from their operations through a transnational lens that implicates every upstream and downstream segment of their global supply chains. They must also fully understand both the environmental and human rights impacts of their activities, and how the two interrelate to affect rightsholders and their attainment of rights.



A highly diverse set of forces and actors are continuing to place strong pressures on companies to not only maintain their commitments to rights, but to do more. Whether it be due to the influence of social media, deeper supply chain interconnectivity, the reach of civil society advocacy, or increased commitments to key social responsibility standards by companies themselves, the average consumers of today are highly aware of the link between the products they consume and the human inputs that produced it. More than ever, consumers are expecting if not demanding that the companies they buy from take meaningful steps to ensure supply chains are free of modern slavery and that their operations are driving equitable social development in affected communities.



As part of this, consumer advocates have started taking companies to court over their professed human rights commitments using relatively novel legal strategies that draw from false claims and consumer protection laws. Starbucks, for instance, is being sued in D.C. Superior Court by the National Consumers League, which alleges in a January 2024 lawsuit that the company made false claims when it stated that its coffee is "100% ethically sourced."



According to the NCL's complaint, investigations by journalists and human rights organizations have uncovered systemic problems with the company's third-party certification programs, which Starbucks relies on to verify that fundamental worker freedoms and other human rights are being implemented on the farms responsible for the company's tea, cocoa, and coffee supply. The legal challenge seeks to enjoin Starbucks from using the ethical sourcing moniker, or take immediate steps to institute reforms that satisfy a "reasonable consumer's understanding" of sustainable and responsible business practices.



As reported by the Wall Street Journal in March of this year, U.S. and international companies that had previously established extensive operations in the Xinjiang region of China are rapidly pulling out due to mounting pressure from a wide range of stakeholders over the heavy presence of forced labor by Uyghurs and other persecuted Chinese majorities in Xinjiang. Such companies includes Volkswagen, which is still suffering reputationally after a forced labor audit the company commissioned was publicly leaked and raised serious questions about the quality of the due diligence. The Volkswagen incident, coupled with Chinese Government interference that has made independent human rights impact assessments in Xinjiang seemingly impossible, led last year to an investigatory hearing on the matter by the bipartisan U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China.



While there is no doubt that the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is featuring prominently in the exodus from Xinjiang, it doesn't tell the whole story. Less attention has been given to the academic researchers, Uyghur dissidents, human rights defenders, and sustainability-minded consumer groups helping to shine a brighter spotlight on forced labor abuses in the Xinjiang region and the companies operating there.



Civil society organizations, shareholder activists, and worker rights groups also persist in calling for increased corporate accountability to the rightsholder groups and local communities that companies impact. Recently, we conducted several human rights impact assessments projects brought into being by shareholder resolutions or proposals to file a resolution.



A chorus of business leaders, board directors, and shareholders have also expressed concerns over the prospects of the standards that they helped built being hollowed out or capriciously implemented, and have been vocal in opposing government action that would further this.



Several multinationals have publicly criticized E.U. plans to revise and potentially weaken requirements to regularly report on ESG implementation – a new obligation for companies that is foundational to the E.U. Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. In February, these companies – which include Nestlé, Mars, L'Occitane, Unilever, and Dubai-based DP World – joined hands with human rights organizations such as the Global Network Initiative and the Ethical Trading Initiative, as well as socially-responsible investment firms in a letter to the leadership of the European Commission. At the very outset of the letter, they stressed that "Investment and competitiveness are founded on policy certainty and legal predictability. The announcement that the European Commission will bring forward a legislative initiative that could include revisiting existing legislation risks undermining both of these."



Elsewhere, U.S. trade associations and their members have been spearheading advocacy before Congress and the Trump Administration, in opposition to the White House's decision to terminate all of the U.S. International Labor Affairs Bureau's international partnerships.



As one of the primary U.S. agencies monitoring other governments' enforcement of the International Labor Organization's Conventions on worker rights, the ILAB contracts focused on projects in regions where the severest labor risks are most prevalent. To borrow from one of the trade association's policy statements: "American businesses rely heavily on ILAD's programs to help enforce the worker rights commitments of America's trading partners and combat child labor and human trafficking. American workers should not have to face the unfair competition, in a race the bottom, of labor markets whose profitability depends on forced labor or other abuses."



Yes, we are in a new political landscape in which many governments around the world are turning away from human rights and actively devaluing the corporate responsibility to respect rights – responsibilities that took decades to establish as best practice. Yet amidst anemic government support for binding standards or even general policy, companies will find significant advantages in a robust human rights program that looks beyond immediate political interests to anticipate and address the evolving expectations from the many other groups holding companies to higher standards.

