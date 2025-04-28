Vidal Named Among Los Angeles Times Southern California Legal Visionaries For 2025

Pryor Cashman Partner Thomas H. Vidal, a member of the firm's Litigation, Media + Entertainment, Intellectual Property, and Technology Groups, has been named one of Southern California's Legal Visionaries for 2025 by the Los Angeles Times.

This recognition honors some of the best and brightest professionals in Southern California's legal field. Selected for their dedication to both clients and craft, these attorneys exemplify what it means to be a legal visionary.

As highlighted in the feature, the 2025 Legal Visionaries demonstrate deep commitment to their practice, their firms, and the broader community.

Read more about the Southern California's Legal Visionaries using the link below.

