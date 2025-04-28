ARTICLE
28 April 2025

Vidal Named Among Los Angeles Times Southern California Legal Visionaries For 2025

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman Partner Thomas H. Vidal, a member of the firm's Litigation, Media + Entertainment, Intellectual Property, and Technology Groups, has been named one of Southern California's...
United States California Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Thomas H. Vidal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman Partner Thomas H. Vidal, a member of the firm's Litigation, Media + Entertainment, Intellectual Property, and Technology Groups, has been named one of Southern California's Legal Visionaries for 2025 by the Los Angeles Times.

This recognition honors some of the best and brightest professionals in Southern California's legal field. Selected for their dedication to both clients and craft, these attorneys exemplify what it means to be a legal visionary.

As highlighted in the feature, the 2025 Legal Visionaries demonstrate deep commitment to their practice, their firms, and the broader community.

Read more about the Southern California's Legal Visionaries using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas H. Vidal
Thomas H. Vidal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More