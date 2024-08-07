NOTE: We represent the owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality facilities. We do not represent consumers making claims against such businesses. When it comes to Junk Fee laws at the State or National level, we help the owners and operators of the hotels, restaurants and hospitality facilities to understand and comply with Junk Fee Laws. When claims are made against them by consumers of competitors, we advise on strategies and defense of such claims.

Jim Butler Discusses Pricing Transparency Laws on Hotel News Now Podcast

Effective July 1, California implemented two new laws aimed at increasing transparency in advertised hotel room rates by addressing hidden or "junk" fees. These laws require mandatory fees, such as resort fees, to be included in the initial advertised price, fostering a more transparent and competitive market.

Jim Butler, founder and chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group®, recently appeared on a Hotel News Now podcast with senior reporter Bryan Wroten to discuss these new laws and their impact.

In this podcast, Jim delves into the history and evolution of mandatory fees in the hospitality industry and explains how these new laws benefit both consumers and hotel operators by creating a level playing field and promoting fair competition.

To gain a deeper understanding of these new laws and their broader implications for the hospitality industry, listen to the full podcast on the Hotel News Now website. His insights are invaluable for hotel owners, operators, and investors navigating this evolving regulatory landscape.

