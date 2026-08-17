DOJ's $46M Veloxis Settlement Signals Deeper Scrutiny Of Pharma Referral Arrangements

Falsified expense reports and disguised pharmacy payments drove record Sunshine Act and False Claims Act penalties

Highlights

The government continues to scrutinize manufacturer consulting arrangements and data collection agreements with potential referral sources. Arrangements that lack a legitimate business purpose remain favored enforcement targets for Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations.

The government’s record $1.55 million Sunshine Act penalty highlights its willingness to use the Open Payments Program as an enforcement tool. This marks only the third U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) settlement to include Open Payments violations.

Cooperation remains critical: DOJ expressly credited Veloxis for voluntarily disclosing evidence, admitting liability, facilitating employee interviews, and taking remedial action — factors that likely contributed to DOJ’s decision to resolve the criminal charges through a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) rather than a guilty plea or indictment. The announcement is a clear reminder that manufacturers’ interactions with healthcare providers and pharmacies remain under intense government scrutiny.

Summary

The DOJ recently announced that Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Veloxis), a Delaware corporation headquartered in Cary, N.C., agreed to pay more than $46 million to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from alleged violations of the AKS and the False Claims Act (FCA) in connection with the marketing of Envarsus XR, a kidney transplant immunosuppressant drug.

On Aug. 10, Veloxis agreed to pay more than $46 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations that it engaged in multiple kickback schemes to drive utilization of Envarsus XR, a kidney transplant immunosuppression drug, following the introduction of a generic alternative drug. Veloxis allegedly provided kickbacks to surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and administrators at transplant centers and hospitals in the form of lavish trips, resort stays, advisory board retreats, luxury gifts, including bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, expensive dinners and alcohol, and more than $800,000 in sham consulting payments.

The DOJ also alleged that the company promoted Envarsus to healthcare professionals at strategically important transplant centers and hospitals who could influence the placement of Envarsus on the formulary and/or protocol of their respective transplant center and/or hospital to ensure the drug was used as the “default” drug for kidney transplant patients. Additionally, the DOJ alleged that the company also funneled money to at least nine specialty pharmacies that purchased and dispensed the drug to transplant patients following discharge through “Enhanced Services Agreements” (ESAs).

Under these agreements, Veloxis made per-patient, per-month payments ostensibly for data and medication adherence services. In reality, the ESAs served as financial incentives for the pharmacies to prioritize dispensing Veloxis’s drug over a cheaper generic alternative. Critically, the government alleged that these arrangements were approved at the highest level of the company, with the CEO signing off on falsified expense reports to conceal the improper payments.

Criminal Penalty (DPA) $10.04 million: Three-year deferred prosecution agreement addressing conspiracy to commit violations of the AKS.

Three-year deferred prosecution agreement addressing conspiracy to commit violations of the AKS. Civil Settlement (FCA) $34.45 million: Resolves allegations of causing the submission of false claims to federal healthcare programs due to underlying kickbacks.

Resolves allegations of causing the submission of false claims to federal healthcare programs due to underlying kickbacks. Civil Penalty (Sunshine Act) $1.55 million: Resolves allegations of knowingly failing to report physician payments to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), representing the largest Sunshine Act recovery in history.

Resolves allegations of knowingly failing to report physician payments to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), representing the largest Sunshine Act recovery in history. Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA): Five-year CIA with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) requiring implementation of a compliance program to identify AKS risks and retention of an independent compliance expert to review the effectiveness of its compliance program.

Cooperation Credit Secures a Deferred Prosecution Deal

The criminal resolution is notable for several reasons. First, the DOJ expressly credited Veloxis under Justice Manual § 4-4.112 for its significant cooperation during the investigation. The government highlighted specific forms of cooperation that contributed to this credit: Veloxis proactively disclosed evidence that the government did not previously possess, admitted liability and accepted responsibility for its conduct, and facilitated government interviews of current and former employees while assisting in the collection of evidence from third parties. The company also took remedial action, including terminating employees involved in the misconduct. These cooperation credits likely contributed to DOJ’s decision to resolve the criminal charges through a DPA rather than seeking a guilty plea or indictment.

Second, the three-year DPA requires Veloxis to implement enhanced compliance policies, procedures, internal controls, oversight mechanisms, and reporting and enforcement protocols. The DPA’s compliance mandates — combined with the five-year CIA requiring an HHS-OIG monitor — ensure ongoing government oversight of Veloxis’s remedial measures.

Third, the settlement underscores DOJ’s continued focus on manufacturer consulting arrangements and data collection agreements with referral sources. The government specifically targeted Veloxis’s advisory board programs and consulting payments as mechanisms to disguise financial inducements to referral sources. These types of arrangements remain favored enforcement targets.

False Claims Act and Sunshine Act Penalties Total $36M

The $34.45 million civil settlement resolves allegations that Veloxis caused the submission of false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE for Envarsus XR prescriptions written by providers or filled by pharmacies that Veloxis had paid in violation of the AKS. Two aspects of the civil resolution merit particular attention.

Falsified Expense Reports and Open Payments Violations

The government alleged that Veloxis employees systematically falsified company expense reports to conceal or understate the amounts of transfers of value to surgeons, nephrologists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and hospital administrators. Specifically, employees allegedly added the names of non-attendees to meal and event attendance lists to artificially reduce the purported per-person cost attributed to physician attendees, omitted the names of physician attendees entirely, and falsely labeled certain physician expenses under a non-physician expense category.

As a result, Veloxis’s reports to CMS through the Open Payments Program understated or omitted the true amounts of payments or transfers of value to physicians. The resulting $1.55 million CMS penalty is the largest Sunshine Act/Open Payments recovery in history, surpassing the $1.11 million penalty paid by Medtronic USA Inc. in October 2020 and the $1 million penalty paid by Medicrea International in May 2021 — the only two prior DOJ settlements to include resolution of Open Payments violations. The record penalty signals that DOJ views falsified Open Payments reporting not as a technical violation but as evidence of a broader intent to conceal kickbacks.

Enhanced Services Agreement Conduct

The government alleged that Veloxis offered per-patient, per-month payments to at least nine specialty pharmacies to induce them to begin or continue purchasing Envarsus instead of competitor drugs, including a cheaper generic alternative. Veloxis allegedly disguised the unlawful purpose of these kickback payments by falsely describing them in the ESAs as compensation for data and medication adherence services.

In practice, however, Veloxis paid the pharmacies thousands of dollars per month regardless of whether they provided any data, furnished the specified data fields, or delivered data in the required format. Even when pharmacies did transmit data to Veloxis, typically no one at the company reviewed or used it. Similarly, Veloxis paid pharmacies on a per-patient, per-month basis for purported adherence services but never confirmed whether the pharmacies actually performed any services to justify the payments.

These allegations underscore the government’s continued focus on arrangements where purported service fees lack a genuine business purpose and function instead as disguised kickbacks.

Five-Year CIA Adds Modernized HHS-OIG Compliance Mandates

Contemporaneously with its Settlement Agreement, Veloxis entered into a five-year CIA with HHS-OIG requiring implementation of guardrails designed to prevent the conduct from recurring. The CIA incorporates HHS-OIG's modernized 2026 template enhancements: generalized artificial intelligence reporting requirements; an elevated compliance officer role; mandatory retention of an independent board compliance expert to review program effectiveness, etc.

The CIA also requires an Independent Review Organization (IRO) to examine and test the company's systems for monitoring sales activities, medical affairs interactions with healthcare providers (HCPs), speaker programs, and specialty pharmacy arrangements.

To strengthen internal controls, Veloxis must establish a Field Force Monitoring Program to observe sales interactions with HCPs; a Specialty Pharmacy Monitoring Program to audit pharmacy arrangements; and integration of reporting of transfers of value to HCPs with CMS’s Open Payments Program into the compliance framework.

Takeaways

When evaluating provider engagements and specialty pharmacy arrangements, life sciences companies should consider the following guardrails:

Evaluate whether programs deliver genuine educational or advisory value. Arrangements that lack a legitimate business need or occur in circumstances not conducive to educational programs are risky.

Ensure meals and entertainment are modest and comply with company expense caps. Companies should audit business entertainment expenditures regularly to ensure compliance.

Verify compensation for physician consulting and scrutinize specialty pharmacy service agreements for a genuine business need; ensure compensation reflects fair market value for legitimate services actually provided.

Maintain accurate Open Payments reporting and perform regular audits to verify reports reflect the full value of all transfers; implement controls that prevent employees from manipulating expense reports.

The Veloxis resolution reinforces that DOJ and HHS-OIG will continue to deploy the full range of their enforcement tools — including criminal prosecution, FCA liability, administrative sanctions, and the underutilized Open Payments Program — against manufacturers that engage in kickback schemes and conceal improper payments. At the same time, the resolution demonstrates that meaningful cooperation can significantly influence the structure and severity of a global resolution. Companies that proactively invest in robust compliance programs, accurate reporting systems, and a culture of transparency will be best positioned to mitigate enforcement risk.