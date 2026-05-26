The healthcare sector is being impacted by a number of key factors, including increased integration of artificial intelligence, a focus on chronic disease management and the drive for administrative efficiency.

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The healthcare sector is being impacted by a number of key factors, including increased integration of artificial intelligence, a focus on chronic disease management and the drive for administrative efficiency.

Holland & Knight's Healthcare Trend Report: Digital Health examines these issues and the "recalibration phase" of the digital health industry after its post-pandemic correction. Designed for a broad range of stakeholders – from providers and payers to life sciences and technology companies – the report provides a valuable overview of the transactional, regulatory and litigation trends facing the industry now and in the near future.

Our Digital Health Group brings together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers in healthcare and life sciences, intellectual property, cybersecurity and data privacy, transactions, litigation and public policy to help providers and companies unlock opportunities and execute strategies at the intersection of healthcare delivery and digital innovation.

Reach out to one of our report authors or another team member to learn how Holland & Knight can help you adeptly navigate the fast-evolving digital health landscape.

Read the Report

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