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2 October 2026

Healthcare Trend Report: Home Health And Hospice

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Holland & Knight

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Healthcare is no longer defined solely by where care is delivered. Home health and hospice providers have become integral participants in a healthcare system that is steadily extending beyond hospitals, physician offices and other traditional care settings.
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Healthcare is no longer defined solely by where care is delivered. Home health and hospice providers have become integral participants in a healthcare system that is steadily extending beyond hospitals, physician offices and other traditional care settings.

Holland & Knight's Healthcare Trend Report: Home Health and Hospice examines the key forces shaping the sector and offers insights into the opportunities and challenges ahead.

The trends explored throughout this report reflect an industry that continues to mature while remaining central to many of healthcare's most significant priorities. Transaction activity, regulatory developments and litigation continue to shape the legal and business landscape, underscoring the growing role home health and hospice providers play in the future of healthcare delivery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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