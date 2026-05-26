Privileged Matters: A Closer Look At Attorney-Client Privilege (Podcast)

Limo Cherian’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- in United States
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- within Immigration, Law Practice Management and Transport topic(s)
In this episode, Limo Cherian and Nora Becerra focus on key issues faced by in-house counsel and compliance teams as they address attorney-client privilege concerns. Their discussion focuses on the complexities of privilege that arise during healthcare investigations, specifically those involving fraud and abuse.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]