Privileged Matters: A Closer Look At Attorney-Client Privilege (Podcast)

Limo Cherian and Nora Becerra examine the intricate challenges in-house counsel and compliance teams encounter when navigating attorney-client privilege during healthcare fraud and abuse investigations. The discussion explores how privilege complexities can impact legal strategy and compliance efforts in the healthcare sector.

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In this episode, Limo Cherian and Nora Becerra focus on key issues faced by in-house counsel and compliance teams as they address attorney-client privilege concerns. Their discussion focuses on the complexities of privilege that arise during healthcare investigations, specifically those involving fraud and abuse.

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