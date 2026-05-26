FDA’s One-Day Inspection Pilot: A Supplement To FDA’s Traditional Inspection Tools

On May 6, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of its “One-Day Inspectional Assessment” pilot program, an initiative designed to conduct shorter, more targeted inspections at certain FDA-regulated facilities across all FDA product areas, including food, drugs, biologics, and medical products.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Article Insights

Howard Sklamberg’s articles from Arnold & Porter are most popular: with readers working within the Media & Information industries

On May 6, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of its “One-Day Inspectional Assessment” pilot program, an initiative designed to conduct shorter, more targeted inspections at certain FDA-regulated facilities across all FDA product areas, including food, drugs, biologics, and medical products. Unlike traditional multi-day inspections, these abbreviated assessments are intended to allow FDA to evaluate more facilities while reducing operational disruption and maximizing agency resources.

FDA has emphasized that the pilot is not intended to replace standard inspections. Rather, the program reflects the agency’s broader shift toward risk-based and efficiency-focused oversight, including increased use of remote evaluations, records requests, and other alternative inspection tools.

Although the assessments are designed to be completed in approximately one day, companies should not assume they carry reduced regulatory significance. FDA has made clear that investigators may expand the scope or duration of an assessment if concerns arise, and any resulting Form 483 observations may carry the same enforcement implications as those issued during a traditional inspection.

Traditional FDA Inspection Framework

Traditional FDA inspections are designed to assess whether a facility operates in compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and applicable regulatory requirements, including current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) regulations. Depending on the facility, product type, and inspection purpose, these inspections may last several days and often involve extensive review of records, manufacturing operations, and quality systems.

FDA inspections generally begin with issuance of FDA Form 482, a “Notice of Inspection,” which formally notifies the company that FDA is initiating an inspection under Section 704 of the FDCA. Following issuance of the Form 482, investigators typically conduct an opening meeting, tour the facility, review procedures and records, interview personnel, and observe operations.

In the pharmaceutical context, inspections are frequently conducted using a systems-based approach and focus on six systems: the quality system; production; facilities and equipment; laboratory controls; materials; and packaging and labeling.

These inspections often require in-depth review of many records including:

Deviations and investigations

Corrective and preventive action effectiveness

Batch records

Audit trails and data integrity controls

Environmental monitoring data

Training and quality oversight documentation

Food inspections can be quite detailed as well. FDA will often examine compliance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point requirements, compliance with the preventive controls requirements of the FDA Food Safety and Modernization Act, sanitation practices, employee hygiene, facility conditions, and operational controls.

At the conclusion of the inspection, FDA investigators may issue a Form 483 identifying “inspectional observations” that, in the investigators’ judgment, may constitute violations of the FDCA or applicable regulations. Although a Form 483 is not a final agency determination, companies are generally expected to respond promptly and substantively to the observations.

Following the inspection, FDA prepares an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and classifies the inspection in one of three categories:

No Action Indicated (NAI)

Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)

Official Action Indicated (OAI)

A company’s response to Form 483 observations may significantly influence FDA’s ultimate classification decision and any resulting enforcement posture.

If FDA identifies significant unresolved compliance concerns, the agency may pursue additional action, including Warning Letters, import alerts, product seizures, injunctions, consent decrees, or criminal enforcement.

FDA’s One-Day Inspectional Assessment Pilot

FDA’s pilot significantly compresses the traditional inspection timeline. Rather than conducting a full multi-day systems review, investigators perform a more targeted assessment intended to identify higher-level or more readily observable compliance concerns.

The pilot currently applies across human and animal food, biologics, medical products, and clinical research programs. However, the abbreviated inspection model may be more practical in certain industries than others.

For example, generally, food facility inspections involve more physical observation, and some food facilities are significantly smaller than a typical pharmaceutical manufacturing plant. In the food context, investigators may be able to determine relatively quickly whether significant compliance concerns are apparent.

By contrast, pharmaceutical and biologics inspections are typically more document-intensive and technically complex. Drug cGMP inspections frequently require investigators to review extensive records, trace deviations and investigations across systems, evaluate data integrity controls, and assess sterility assurance practices. These inspections can take weeks and involve examination of thousands of pages of records, as well as computer files. These types of assessments are often difficult to conduct comprehensively within a one-day timeframe.

As a result, the pilot will likely be used for lower-risk facilities, smaller or less complex operations, facilities with strong compliance histories, and preliminary surveillance assessments intended to determine whether a broader inspection is warranted.

Part of FDA’s Broader Oversight Modernization Effort

The One-Day Inspectional Assessment pilot reflects FDA’s broader effort to modernize and diversify its oversight tools while managing limited inspection resources.

In recent years, FDA has increasingly relied on alternative oversight mechanisms, including:

Remote interactive evaluations

Records requests under Section 704(a)(4) of the FDCA

Virtual inspections

Hybrid inspection models

Reliance on inspections conducted by trusted foreign regulators

For example, FDA has increasingly relied on information generated by EU regulatory authorities in certain contexts rather than duplicating inspections.

The agency has also indicated that the pilot relies, at least in part, on data-driven risk prioritization. Public reports suggest FDA is using AI-assisted tools to help identify facilities appropriate for abbreviated assessments based on factors such as compliance history, operational complexity, and product risk.

The pilot therefore appears to fit squarely within FDA’s continuing shift toward more targeted, risk-based, and resource-efficient oversight.

Key Takeaways for Industry

Although FDA’s One-Day Inspectional Assessments are intended to reduce the length and operational burden of certain inspections, companies should not treat these assessments as lower-risk regulatory events. FDA has expressly stated that investigators may expand the scope of the inspection, extend the duration of the visit, or convert the assessment into a traditional inspection if concerns arise during the review. Any Form 483 observations issued during a one-day assessment are likely to carry the same regulatory significance and enforcement implications as observations issued during a conventional FDA inspection.

Accordingly, companies should continue maintaining robust inspection readiness programs regardless of the anticipated duration of FDA’s visit. Facilities should be prepared to produce records quickly, respond to investigator questions in a compressed timeframe, and demonstrate that quality systems, investigations, corrective and preventive actions, and data integrity controls remain inspection-ready at all times.

At least for now, FDA appears to view the pilot as a supplement to — not a replacement for — traditional cGMP inspections. While abbreviated assessments may be workable for certain lower-risk or less complex operations, many pharmaceutical and biologics facilities will likely continue to require more extensive multi-day inspections given the depth of record review and systems evaluation involved in GMP oversight. This will particularly be the case for pre-approval and pre-license inspections, in which FDA must scrutinize records and operations relevant to an application.

Ultimately, the pilot reflects FDA’s continuing shift toward more targeted, risk-based, and resource-efficient oversight. As FDA continues experimenting with alternative inspection tools, including remote evaluations, records requests, foreign regulator reliance, and AI-assisted risk prioritization, regulated industry should expect the agency to continue evolving how it conducts surveillance and allocates inspection resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.