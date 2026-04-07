No Foolin’: Business In 2026 Webinar Gets An April Makeover (Video)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Immigration and Consumer Protection topic(s)
For this week’s Business in 2026 webinar, Bond attorney Gabriel S. Oberfield explained the firm’s decision to move its Business in 2026 webinar from a weekly to twice monthly offering, beginning in April. Each month, the first Tuesday will look familiar to regular webinar attendees — short, topical snapshots from a few attorneys on a variety of legal topics. The third Tuesday, however, will feature deeper dives in single subjects from one or two lawyers.
Topics covered during the full webinar include:
- NYS Budget Negotiation Updates
- The Evolving Borrower Defense to Repayment Landscape
- The Qualified Tips Deduction and OBBBA: No Income Taxes on Qualified Tips
- CMS Updates State Operations Manual – With Implications for Healthcare Providers
Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides. To register for the new semi-monthly series click here.
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