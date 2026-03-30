Is Prior Authorization Reform In Name Only?

Prior authorization reform is suddenly everywhere. States are passing new laws. CMS has finalized sweeping interoperability rules.

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Prior authorization reform is suddenly everywhere. States are passing new laws. CMS has finalized sweeping interoperability rules. And last summer, roughly 50 insurers signed a voluntary pledge promising to reduce the number of services requiring authorization and accelerate response times.

The question is no longer whether reform is happening. It's whether any of it will change the experience on the ground for patients and providers.

What's on the books

The 2024 CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule sets real deadlines: urgent decisions within 72 hours and standard decisions within 7 days, beginning in 2026. Automated electronic prior authorization systems for most Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans follow in 2027.

States are moving too. In 2025, Nebraska, Arkansas, and North Dakota began requiring insurers to publicly post their prior authorization policies, clinical criteria, and documentation requirements. Gold carding programs are expanding. AI restrictions in utilization review are emerging. Some states are eliminating prior authorization entirely for certain drug classes or provider types. Florida alone had more than 15 bills related to prior authorization filed during the 2026 legislative session, a signal of just how much pressure has built up around the issue.

So, what's the catch?

A closer look reveals that many of the headline reforms largely mirror what's already required or soon will be. The 90-day continuity-of-care protections for patients switching plans? Already a CMS mandate since 2024. Voluntary insurer commitments to standardize electronic prior authorization by 2027? That tracks directly with existing federal regulatory timelines.

And CBS News and KFF Health News reporting found that months after insurers signed the pledge, many participating companies still couldn't identify which specific services would actually be removed from the process.

What's still missing

Perhaps most telling is what the reforms don't address. Post-acute and long-term care providers note that the announcements are largely silent on concurrent review requirements that generate repeated authorization requests within a single episode of care, and on short approval windows that keep providers in a near-constant documentation cycle.

The AMA welcomed the insurer voluntary reform announcement as recognition that the current system isn't working, but made clear that what matters is whether commitments translate into operational change.

The bottom line

With the most aggressive reforms happening state by state, patients' experiences will continue to vary widely based on where they live and what coverage they hold. Faster timelines and electronic submission tools are meaningful improvements. But they don't change the fundamental day-to-day burden for providers.

Prior authorization reform is real. Whether it will move the needle? That remains very much open.

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