Benesch's Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: February 2026

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

American Academy of Dental Group Practice (AADGP) 2026

FEBRUARY 4–6, 2026

Austin, TX (Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa)

Group Dentistry Now's event listing promotes the AADGP 2026 meeting, scheduled for Feb. 4–6, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort (Austin, Texas). The agenda shown includes arrival/ welcome programming on Feb. 4 and workshops plus a "State of the Industry" address and payerfocused sessions on Feb. 5 (including topics like revenue cycle strategies, leadership development and payer decision-making such as PPO vs. feefor-service). The listing positions this as a group/ DSO-focused setting for operational, leadership and payer strategy discussion relevant to multisite dental operators.

For more information, please click here.

Dental VIP (Venture, Innovation & Partnering) Summit 2026

FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Chicago, IL

This event listing describes the Dental VIP Summit as a limited-attendance conference held Feb. 18, 2026, at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, positioned immediately before the Chicago Midwinter Meeting. The program is framed around dental innovation and partnering, keynotes, panels and "shark tank"-style showcases of emerging tech, aimed at connecting innovators, investors and industry executives (including DSO leadership) around scaling innovation and strategic partnerships. The listing also highlights a "Top 20 Dental Innovators" awards component and heavy emphasis on networking and deal/partnering conversations.

For more information, please click here.

emPower Networking—"Beyond Automation: Using AI to Unlock Potential and Purpose," Women in DSO

FEBRUARY 19, 2026

Virtual

Women in DSO's events calendar lists a virtual "emPower Networking" session scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026, (1:00–2:00 PM CST) with a theme focused on AI and workforce potential.

This is relevant for DSOs as a lightweight, webinar-style forum for leadership/community learning (often attended by HR, ops and functional leaders) and can be positioned in your report as a staffing/talentadjacent event given the focus on enabling people and productivity through technology.

For more information, please click here.

Women in DSO® Empower & Grow 2026

MARCH 5–7, 2026

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

Group Dentistry Now's listing describes Women in DSO's Empower and Grow 2026 conference at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas), running Mar. 5–7, 2026.

The agenda overview explicitly includes functional breakouts for DSO Operations Leaders, DSO Clinical Leaders, DSO HR & Recruiting Leaders, DSO Finance & Technology Leaders and DSO Marketing Leaders, plus broader general sessions and networking. This makes it especially relevant for DSOs as it is structured around the exact leadership functions that drive growth, standardization, recruiting and multisite performance.

For more information, please click here.

IADR/AADOCR/CADR General Session & Exhibition

MARCH 25–28, 2026

San Diego Convention Center, CA

The combined General Session & Exhibition hosted by the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), American Association for Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) and Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR) is one of the largest scientific and researchoriented dental events worldwide.

For more information, please click here.

International Conference on Dentistry and Oral Health (Dental 2026 – Hybrid)

APRIL 20–22, 2026

Paris, France & Online

The International Conference on Dentistry and Oral Health (Dental 2026) is a global hybrid event designed to bring together dental professionals, practice managers, researchers and innovators from around the world.

For more information, please click here.

Midwest Dental Conference 2026

APRIL 23–26, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Hosted by the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Dentistry, the Midwest Dental Conference is a longstanding regional event that blends educational programming, vendor exhibits and networking for dental professionals across the central United States.

For more information, please click here.

2026 ADSO Summit

JUNE 15–17, 2026

Chicago, IL

The ADSO Summit is positioned by ADSO and Group Dentistry Now as a flagship DSO leadership gathering, scheduled for Jun. 15–17, 2026, in Chicago. The Group Dentistry Now event page characterizes it as a multiday forum for thought leadership, innovation and networking "planned by DSOs for DSOs," aimed at senior DSO leaders and partners. This is the clearest "must-flag" largescale DSO conference on the calendar because it typically draws executive decision-makers (ops/ strategy, payor relations, growth and vendor ecosystems).

For more information, please click here.

Florida Dental Conference 2026

JUNE 25–27, 2026

Orlando, FL

Situated at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando/Kissimmee, this event offers comprehensive continuing education, a large exhibit hall featuring new dental products and services, and business forums. The conference addresses specific challenges and opportunities for DSOs in fast-growing markets like Florida.

For more information, please click here.

The Dental Exchange—First Ever Annual Dental Industry Event 2026

OCTOBER 8–10, 2026

Grapevine, TX

This upcoming event is billed as "The first ever Annual Dental Industry Event" and will be held in Grapevine, Texas (Gaylord Texan). According to the listing, it intends to bring "all of dentistry together" but is included in the DSO-events category on the calendar, signaling relevance to multi-location practices, DSOs and their partners.

For more information, please click here.

INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT

Interview with Richard Uria, President, orthobrain®

Richard Uria is president of orthobrain®, a dental technology and practice growth company reimagining how orthodontic care is delivered through general dentistry and DSOs. Guided by a belief that high-quality orthodontics should be accessible, scalable and seamlessly integrated into everyday practice, orthobrain provides a comprehensive ecosystem of education, orthodontist-led treatment planning, U.S.- based clinical support, proprietary technology and practice activation. Its award-winning SimplyClear" clear aligner system is helping fuel consistent case growth, strong clinical outcomes and sustainable expansion across multi-location organizations.

A visionary, results-oriented executive, Richard brings a unique blend of strategic, financial and operational leadership to complex organizations. His career began in corporate finance and investment banking and evolved through more than two decades of senior leadership roles within a global manufacturing enterprise, where he led growth initiatives across sales, operations and business development.

As president, Richard partners closely with the Board of Directors to shape long-term strategy and unlock enterprise value. He leads cross-functional teams spanning operations, technology, sales and marketing, fostering a culture of accountability, innovation and disciplined execution through the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). His leadership is focused on building scalable platforms, empowering teams and positioning orthobrain at the forefront of the evolving orthodontic landscape.

Beyond the business, Richard is committed to giving back through active involvement in community initiatives supporting the arts, charitable organizations and nonprofits. Richard has a passion for being on the golf course, keeping up with Springbok Rugby, traveling with his wife and three boys, or unplugging for a weekend away

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.