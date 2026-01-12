Benesch's Dental/DSO Intelligence Monthly Report: December 2025/January 2026

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Yankee Dental Congress 2026

JANUARY 29–31, 2026

Boston, MA

This large regional event, held at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center (formerly BCEC), offers over 100 in-person lectures, hands-on workshops, an extensive expo hall and networking opportunities. It attracts professionals from across the Northeast and supports DSOs with updates on clinical innovations, practice management and technology adoption.

For more information, please click here.

American Academy of Dental Group Practice (AADGP) 2026

FEBRUARY 4–6, 2026

Austin, TX (Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa)

The AADGP 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo is a major national conference focused on dental group practice leadership, operational excellence and collaborative growth. Organized by the American Academy of Dental Group Practice, this event brings together multi-location practice leaders, DSOs, clinical executives and practice managers.

For more information, please click here.

Women in DSO® Empower & Grow 2026

MARCH 5–7, 2026

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

The Women in DSO® Empower & Grow Conference is a leading industry gathering focused on leadership development, strategic growth and organizational excellence for professionals in dental service organizations. Although historically highlighting women-identifying leaders, the event is open to all DSO industry executives and practitioners.

For more information, please click here.

IADR/AADOCR/CADR General Session & Exhibition

MARCH 25–28, 2026

San Diego Convention Center, CA

The combined General Session & Exhibition hosted by the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), American Association for Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) and Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR) is one of the largest scientific and researchoriented dental events worldwide.

For more information, please click here.

International Conference on Dentistry and Oral Health (Dental 2026 – Hybrid)

APRIL 20–22, 2026

Paris, France & Online

The International Conference on Dentistry and Oral Health (Dental 2026) is a global hybrid event designed to bring together dental professionals, practice managers, researchers and innovators from around the world.

For more information, please click here.

Midwest Dental Conference 2026

APRIL 23–26, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Hosted by the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Dentistry, the Midwest Dental Conference is a longstanding regional event that blends educational programming, vendor exhibits and networking for dental professionals across the central United States.

For more information, please click here.

2026 ADSO Summit

JUNE 15–17, 2026

Chicago, IL

This major three-day event, organized by the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), is marketed as "Dentistry's Main Event for the DSO industry's top leaders and their partners." The agenda promises networking, thought leadership and innovation sessions geared toward large-scale DSOs, their executive teams and strategic partners. The summit emphasizes peer-connections and meaningful conversations about the most pressing issues in the dentalgroup/DSO space (including growth strategy, operational scaling, vendor relationships and leadership). Because it's several months away, registration, sponsorship and program details are still forthcoming.

For more information, please click here.

Florida Dental Conference 2026

JUNE 25–27, 2026

Orlando, FL

Situated at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando/Kissimmee, this event offers comprehensive continuing education, a large exhibit hall featuring new dental products and services, and business forums. The conference addresses specific challenges and opportunities for DSOs in fast-growing markets like Florida.

For more information, please click here.

The Dental Exchange—First Ever Annual Dental Industry Event 2026

OCTOBER 8–10, 2026

Grapevine, TX

This upcoming event is billed as "The first ever Annual Dental Industry Event" and will be held in Grapevine, Texas (Gaylord Texan). According to the listing, it intends to bring "all of dentistry together" but is included in the DSO-events category on the calendar, signaling relevance to multi-location practices, DSOs and their partners.

For more information, please click here.

KEY FINDINGS

DSO Scale, Capital Markets Activity and Broad Consolidation Momentum

Public and Private Capital Infusion Driving Geographic Growth and Operational Scale

Continued Network Expansion Across Platforms

Dental support organizations (DSOs) sustained notable expansion activity in late 2025. The November 2025 DSO Deal Roundup highlights that multiple platforms grew through both affiliations and de novo practice openings in diverse states, spanning general dentistry, pediatric and specialty care. Major players such as Heartland Dental, MB2 Dental, SALT Dental Partners, Imagen Dental Partners and Smile Partners USA expanded their practice networks in multi-state clusters, while niche growth occurred in regions like New York City (Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners) and Connecticut (Smile Doctors).

Public Capital Markets Participation

In early December 2025, Park Dental Partners, a DSO supporting general and multispecialty practices across Minnesota and Wisconsin, successfully completed its Nasdaq IPO, raising approximately $20 million and beginning trading under the ticker PARK. The IPO signals broader capital markets access for DSOs, providing a public equity pathway in addition to private-capital strategies, and highlights investor confidence in scalable service models and operational support functions (e.g., revenue cycle, IT, administrative services). The proceeds were described as useful for future expansion efforts and potential acquisitions, underscoring DSOs' growth orientation.

Private Equity and Valuation Trends

Private equity interest in the dental/DSO sector remains strong. Late November 2025 valuation analyses point to continued attractiveness of dental platforms, particularly pediatric and specialty practices with stable demand patterns and predictable utilization rates. Despite broader economic headwinds, sustained deal flow and valuation resilience (drawing near pre-2022 levels) reinforce PE confidence in dental assets and their long-run growth prospects. This trend supports an environment where both traditional add-on acquisitions and capital-market transactions coexist as viable scale strategies.

Tech-Enabled Operational Innovation and Workforce Strategy Reshaping DSO Competitive Advantage

Adoption of AI, Staffing Models and Workforce Solutions as Core DSO Growth Levers

AI and Digital Integration Across DSO Operations Industry intelligence highlights growing adoption of data-driven and technology-enabled practice tools within the DSO landscape. Insights from Benesch's November 2025 Dental/DSO Intelligence Report emphasize that AI adoption is accelerating, not just within clinical imaging and diagnostics but also across functions that impact revenue cycles, case acceptance and standardized record workflows. For example, growth in AI tools automating claim attachments and narrative generation (e.g., VideaHealth's ClaimsAI) and AI-driven diagnostic solutions illustrates how DSOs are leveraging technology to improve operational performance and clinical outcomes.

Workforce Models Respond to Labor Pressures

Workforce and staffing remain central strategic concerns for DSOs. Multiple industry sources point to persistent shortages of hygienists and assistants, fueling innovation in staffing models and operational design. Staffing platforms (e.g., Cloud Dentistry) and flexible workforce solutions offer tools that reduce costs and improve staffing agility across clinic networks. These cloud-based workforce platforms emphasize scalability, giving DSOs access to large pools of clinicians and support staff without the constraints of traditional hiring cycles.

DSO leaders are reportedly emphasizing labor flexibility and autonomy to retain staff, moving toward models where clinicians, especially hygienists, have greater schedule control and multiple engagement options rather than traditional full-time roles. This aligns with workforce strategies that reduce turnover and support broader service capacity despite labor market constraints.

Strategic Tech Partnerships and Innovation Signals

Beyond internal staffing strategies, broader dental innovation trends, such as global conferences focusing on AI, teledentistry and 3D workflows, as well as acquisitions integrating AI documentation into clinical workflows, reflect an industry-wide orientation toward technology as a competitive differentiator for large clinical networks. AI platforms, hybrid digital care tools and cloud-based practice management systems are likely to impact how DSOs structure care delivery and manage multilocation workflows over the coming years.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.