9 January 2026

FDA Launches The TEMPO Pilot For Digital Health Devices To Improve Patient Access To Technologies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the Technology-Enabled Meaningful Patient Outcomes (TEMPO) for Digital Health Devices Pilot, through which FDA...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Vicki G. Norton, Ph.D.,Frederick R. Ball, and Victoria (Tori) Hawekotte
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the Technology-Enabled Meaningful Patient Outcomes (TEMPO) for Digital Health Devices Pilot, through which FDA would exercise enforcement discretion over participant manufacturers' digital health devices to improve patient access to digital health technologies. By exercising enforcement discretion, FDA would allow device manufacturers to forego certain marketing requirements, such as labeling and premarket authorization, while participating in the pilot program.

Read the full Alert on the Duane Morris LLP website.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Vicki G. Norton, Ph.D.
Frederick R. Ball
Victoria (Tori) Hawekotte
